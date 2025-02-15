Gregory Rodrigues vs. Jared Cannonier: Prediction and Betting Analysis

Can Gregory Rodrigues continue his winning streak and defeat a fading Jared Cannonier? This article breaks down the matchup, highlighting Rodrigues' advantages in age, speed, and striking power. It also explores the value of betting on Rodrigues to win by knockout or decision.

Gregory Rodrigues is on a three-fight winning streak heading into tonight's main event in Las Vegas, and we expect the Brazilian middleweight to dominate against an opponent well past his prime. The oddsmakers have the rising Rodrigues as a -230 favorite, with Cannonier entering as a +175 underdog.

While Jared Cannonier is still a formidable force in the middleweight division, boasting impressive technical skills and strength, he's turning 41 next month and has shown signs of decline in recent fights. His last outing saw a decision loss to Caio Borralho, where Cannonier was outstruck by a significant margin and nearly finished. Additionally, he suffered a TKO defeat to Nassourdine Imamov in June. Cannonier's speed has diminished, and his chin appears more vulnerable. His calculated and technical approach falters when he can't dictate the pace. Rodrigues, on the other hand, thrives in brawls. The smaller cage at the APEX will make it easier for him to close the distance and control the fight. He's currently in his prime, boasting a 5-1 record in his last six fights, with four of those victories coming by knockout. In his most recent bout, he secured four takedowns and dominated Christian Leroy Duncan for over eight minutes, securing a decisive decision win. Rodrigues' advantages extend beyond age and speed; he possesses a wider arsenal of skills. His powerful punching and grappling abilities should allow him to send Cannonier to his third consecutive loss.Although Rodrigues has solid Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, he hasn't secured a submission victory since 2018 during his time on the regional circuit in Brazil. Meanwhile, Cannonier is known for his resilience on the ground and has never been submitted in eight career losses. While Cannonier's chin has generally held up since dropping to middleweight, he's been taking more damage in recent fights. His advanced age means his durability will inevitably decline, which is a major concern against Rodrigues, who packs a punch and hits hard. Eight of Rodrigues' last ten victories have come by knockout. If he doesn't secure a KO/TKO win this time, he'll likely grind out a decision. This presents excellent value for the double method to win prop bet.





