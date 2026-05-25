Gregg Wallace Shares Insight Into His Financial Woes and Happier Life After BBC Axe

Gregg Wallace, the former TV presenter who was dismissed by the BBC following an investigation into workplace misconduct, shares his financial struggles and the happiness he finds in not needing more money. He also discusses his plans to move to Italy and homeschool his autistic son.

Gregg Wallace claims that he is now happier since he stopped earning 'loads of money' including his £400k a year Masterchef salary following his BBC axe.

The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld. He later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him 'distress and harassment', before dropping his claim in February.

Gregg, who revealed last week that he was finally breaking even, took to social media as he shared insight into his financial woes and claimed earning less resulted in less stress. He said: 'I used to earn a load of money, right? And then overnight, it stopped. So let me tell you what I've learned from this experience.

Security is hugely important, but you don't need millions in order to feel secure'.

'The moment we broke even was a brilliant moment and it brought real calmness and it taught me something. Looking back, earning more and more to cover bigger and bigger bills isn't worth it'. He went on: 'That is just stress.

I don't think now happiness can be found in earnings more, but it can be found in not needing more. That is calmness. Happiness for me is companionship and simple pleasures anyway. Think about that.

Last week Gregg told followers he and his family are now financially stable, as he explained: 'For the first time in ages I'm not so scared about money and that's because we're breaking even, we don't have to dip into our savings which is nice.

'I'll tell you how we've done it, we've worked really hard at lowering expenditure and we budget for absolutely everything and then we have a small celebration if we come under budget. ' Explaining how he is now earning a living following the end of his TV career, he continued: 'I've got an income now. I coach people healthy lifestyle and, although people take the mickey, Cameo has also been really good for us.

'So we're breaking even and we're looking forward to simple family holidays. ' He added: 'My advice to anybody here is don't upset yourself or bother yourself with trying to achieve things that you can't afford. 'Work hard on creating a lifestyle that you'll enjoy and that you can afford. ' The update comes after Gregg revealed he is moving to Italy after being forced to sell his 'enormous' £1million Kent mansion following his BBC axing.

The former TV presenter was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld . Read More Gregg Wallace details his financial issues and says he's finally 'breaking even' after losing £400k-a-year salary following MasterChef axe. The ex broadcaster took to Instagram last month to confirm his 'new chapter' as he prepares to quit the UK in order to head to travel Italy with his family.

Gregg further announced his plan to homeschool his young son – who is autistic and non-verbal. However, Gregg's Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a 'much more modest' house in Yorkshire – close to where his daughter lives. Speaking in a new social media video, he said: 'We are decluttering the house and we are going to put it on the market.

'We plan to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire where my daughter lives and then spend five months of each year in Italy. 'My wife is Italian. I've always loved Italy and we plan to move around and rent in different places which is quite an adventure and with the help of my autism specialist mates, I am going to homeschool Sid as well.

'It is a new chapter for us. It is a life that should be full of travel and adventure and I'm very very much looking forward to it.

' Gregg previously revealed that he is selling his £1million Kent home after being left 'unable to live the life he used to have'. The ex BBC star plans to sell the 'enormous' home which sits on five acres of land along with its stables and pond. Gregg, who bought the home back in 2017, said he was making the move not only for a slower pace of life but also to ensure financial security for his family.

He said: 'I can't have the life I used to have but whether you chose to believe it or not, I really wanted to come out of that anyway, but obviously not in the dramatic way that I did.

'I want to ease off a little bit, I want to relax a little bit. but that also comes with wanting financial security for me and my family because I've got a wife that is much younger than me and a special needs little boy, Si





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Gregg Wallace BBC Axe Financial Struggles Happiness Moving To Italy Homeschooling Autistic Son

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