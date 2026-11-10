Gregg Wallace Shares First Granddaughter Scan Amidst Past Controversy

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace reveals he has become a grandfather via ultrasound scan, while addressing his previous dismissal from the BBC over workplace misconduct allegations.

Gregg Wallace has announced the arrival of his first grandchild by posting a 3D ultrasound scan on his Instagram page on Monday morning. The former MasterChef presenter, 61, shared the image with an original caption that teased two potential names for the baby girl: Evie or Maggie. He noted that the parents had not yet made a final decision on the name. The post quickly garnered attention, with one follower commenting their preference for the name Evie before Wallace updated the caption to simply say hello to his granddaughter.

The Details of the New Arrival

Wallace clarified the family connection by referencing an earlier post from August, where he shared an ultrasound revealing that his son Tom, 32, and Tom's girlfriend Georgia are expecting. Tom is the eldest of Wallace's three children from his second marriage to Denise Lovell, who passed away in 2017. Wallace also has a daughter, Libby, 29, and a young son, Sid, seven, with his current wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini. The announcement marks a significant personal milestone for the television personality, shifting focus toward his expanding family tree.

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Wallace's History with Denise Lovell

The family dynamic has undergone significant changes over the years following Wallace's split from Denise in 2004. At the time of the separation, Denise discovered Wallace was having an affair with a colleague. Although the children initially stayed with Denise, Wallace fought for full custody as she struggled with serious alcoholism. Denise died from alcohol-related causes in 2017. Tom and Libby have largely stayed out of the public eye, though Wallace has occasionally shared photos of them, including a 2024 post celebrating Libby's engagement to her boyfriend Alex.

Background of BBC Dismissal

This personal news comes one year after Wallace was dismissed by the BBC. In November 2024, it was announced that he would step away from his role as the broadcaster investigated 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct. A subsequent review by law firm Lewis Silkin found 45 of those allegations to be upheld. The substantiated claims mostly occurred between 2005 and 2018 and included incidents of inappropriate sexual language, humor, and one instance of unwelcome physical contact. Wallace issued an apology, stating he was deeply sorry for any distress caused.

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Legal Challenges and Public Response

Wallace has since challenged the manner in which the BBC handled the investigation. He attempted to sue the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages, claiming they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him distress and harassment. He dropped this claim in February but continues to assert that the broadcaster infringed his human rights by asking the public to come forward with complaints. He argued in an interview with a fan that no staff members complained over 20 years of filming, making the public call unusual.

Future Steps and Ongoing Debate

Wallace has maintained that the investigation process was not legal and that the standard of proof used would not stand up in a court of law. He compared the internal human resources process to a flawed judicial system. While one fan suggested he could work through the reputation damage, another user criticized his stance as doubling down. Wallace clarified that he apologized for any offense he may have unknowingly caused but did not explain if he is considering further legal action. He previously earned an astonishing £400,000 a year at the BBC before his departure.