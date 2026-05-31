Gregg Wallace Insists He Doesn't Need to Sell £1M Mansion Despite Putting It on the Market

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion, despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion, despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct , with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

He later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him distress and harassment, before dropping his claim in February. However, Gregg's Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire - close to where his daughter lives.

Gregg has been earning money through personalised video site Cameo to pay all bills, signing up to the website in December. The profile declares that former presenter of MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less is excited to make videos for his fans.

Gregg and his wife Anne-Marie, 38, with whom he shares seven-year-old son Sid, who is autistic, could move to an equally big house somewhere cheaper but he no longer wanted to pay to upkeep such a large property. Gregg further announced his plan to homeschool his young son - who is autistic and non-verbal.

He said: People say 'Well you have to sell' well no I don't its been two years since i've earned any money from the television and thankfully i'm working and earring a living and paying the bills. Gregg, who bought the home back in 2017, said he was making the move not only for a slower pace of life but also to ensure financial security for his family.

He captioned the post: It was Cameo that enabled us to cover all the bills so for those of you that booked a message. Gregg's Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire - close to where his daughter lives. Speaking in a new social media video, he said: We are decluttering the house and we are going to put it on the market.

We plan to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire where my daughter lives and then spend five months of each year in Italy. My wife is Italian. I've always loved Italy and we plan to move around and rent in different places which is quite an adventure and with the help of my autism specialist mates, I am going to homeschool Sid as well. It is a new chapter for us.

It is a life that should be full of travel and adventure and I'm very, very much looking forward to it





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