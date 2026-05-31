Gregg Wallace Insists He Doesn't Need to Sell £1M Mansion

Former TV presenter Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion, despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe.

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion, despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

He later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him distress and harassment, before dropping his claim in February. But taking to Instagram Gregg has insisted while he may not be as wealthy as he once was, he was continuing to earn money through personalised video site Cameo to pay all bills.

He said people are going to say well you wouldn't be selling if you were still earning all that money from the television and that's probably true, but I am not. And people say well you have to sell well no I don't it's been two years since I've earned any money from the television and thankfully I'm working and earning a living and paying the bills.

Gregg Wallace has insisted that he doesn't need to sell his £1M mansion, despite putting the property on the market following his MasterChef axe. But taking to Instagram Gregg has insisted while he may not be as wealthy as he once was, he was continuing to earn money through personalised video site Cameo to pay all bills.

He signed up to the website in December, where fans can receive a video for £38.05 while it will cost a business £342.47, or anyone can message him directly for £2.28. The profile declares that former presenter of MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less is excited to make videos for his fans. You can read the full story here.

He went on to explain that he and wife Anne-Marie, 38, with whom he shares seven-year-old son Sid, who is autistic, could move to an equally big house somewhere cheaper but he no longer wanted to pay to upkeep such a large property. I am in my sixties, I want to create a lifestyle that's easily affordable and all of the pressure is off, that feels to me like comfort.

He captioned the post It was Cameo that enabled us to cover all the bills so for those of you that booked a message. Last month he revealed he was selling his Kent mansion to move to Italy, while embarking on a new chapter. Gregg further announced his plan to homeschool his young son who is autistic and non-verbal.

He said people say well you have to sell well no I don't its been two years since i've earned any money from the television and thankfully i'm working and earring a living and paying the bills. He captioned the post It was Cameo that enabled us to cover all the bills so for those of you that booked a message.

The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld. However, Gregg's Italian adventure isn't the only home he is purchasing as he revealed he is planning to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire close to where his daughter lives.

Speaking in a new social media video, he said We are decluttering the house and we are going to put it on the market. We plan to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire where my daughter lives and then spend five months of each year in Italy. My wife is Italian.

I've always loved Italy and we plan to move around and rent in different places which is quite an adventure and with the help of my autism specialist mates, I am going to homeschool Sid as well. It is a new chapter for us. It is a life that should be full of travel and adventure and I'm very, very much looking forward to it.

Gregg, who bought the home back in 2017, said he was making the move not only for a slower pace of life but also to ensure financial security for his family





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