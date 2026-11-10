Gregg Wallace Dines Solo for YouTube Restaurant Reviews

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace says he dines alone on his YouTube channel because two-person meals at London restaurants cost too much for now.

Gregg Wallace, the former MasterChef presenter, is now dining alone at some of London's most expensive restaurants because his YouTube earnings will not cover a meal for two. The 61-year-old is filming himself eating solo at fashionable establishments for his channel, The Gregg Wallace Way. His latest review took him to The Ivy, where he paid £41.43 for lunch, which included a three-course meal, a side of potatoes, sparkling water and a Diet Coke.

The channel is only in its fifth month, and Wallace has tied his restaurant visits directly to the income it generates. His earlier reviews have included lunch at The Dorchester, where the bill came to £94.30, and a visit to The Savoy. The solo format is the current result of a budget that does not stretch to a second diner at these prices.

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How Wallace Funds Solo Restaurant Reviews on YouTube

Gregg Wallace explained that he dines alone because the economics of his channel do not support taking another person along. He said he receives money for each film he posts, and taking a second person to the more expensive restaurants would cost too much for the return at the moment. He also pointed to the cost of travelling into London as part of the same calculation.

The format was prompted by a follower's question about why Wallace visited high-end restaurants alone while taking his wife to Nando's and his mother-in-law to Burger King. Wallace responded that the restaurant reviews are made for YouTube, and that the arrangement would only change once the channel grows. He said it won't be long before the situation changes.

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Wallace Defends His Online Career and Income

Wallace has insisted that his new online career is paying well, rejecting the idea that he should return to ordinary employment. After a follower told him to get a normal job, he wrote on X last month that a normal job would get in the way of the money he is earning. He had earlier described his YouTube income as good money.

The remarks come after Wallace spoke about long-standing money worries. He told followers on Instagram that he had worried about money all his life, even when he was earning a lot, and that he had come to see it as an anxiety he cannot fully explain. He added that everyone around him seemed to have more than he did, which led him to work very hard and save his earnings.

Wallace Pursues New Ventures After MasterChef Exit

Wallace was sacked from MasterChef last year after an investigation upheld 45 of 83 complaints about his conduct, including allegations of inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact. He has since withdrawn his legal claim against the BBC, in which he had sought up to £10,000 in damages over alleged failures to provide him with personal data. The BBC said it would pay him neither costs nor damages.

To rebuild his income, Wallace is working with his wife, Anne-Marie, 39, on Anna's Kitchen, a business launching from their Kent farmhouse. The venture will sell Italian recipe boxes, pantry essentials and ready meals online. Wallace is also making personalised videos for fans on Cameo at £38 a time, adding another source of income while the new business gets started.