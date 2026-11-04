Gregg Wallace Defends Cameo Sales After MasterChef Sacking

Gregg Wallace claims selling £37 videos helped him financially after 45 misconduct allegations led to his dismissal from the BBC.

Gregg Wallace has publicly defended his decision to sell personalized video messages on the platform Cameo for £37. The former MasterChef presenter stated that the revenue was essential for earning money after his financial situation deteriorated following his dismissal by the BBC.

Financial Necessity Drives Cameo Revenue

The television personality took to Instagram to address widespread criticism regarding his monetization efforts. He captioned a photograph by stating that the income from these video greetings genuinely helped him and his family when he lost his long-standing employment. Wallace emphasized that he takes great pride in the content he produces for his fans.

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He pointed to his consistent five-star reviews on the platform as evidence of his dedication and the quality of service he provides. This defense comes shortly after reports emerged that he was struggling to manage his financial obligations without his previous salary. The BBC had terminated his contract after an investigation confirmed numerous workplace misconduct allegations.

BBC Dismissal and Legal Disputes Continue

Wallace was dismissed by the broadcaster following a comprehensive investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct. An independent review conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin subsequently upheld 45 of those accusations. The substantiated claims, which primarily occurred between 2005 and 2018, included incidents of inappropriate sexual language, humor, and one instance of unwelcome physical contact.

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Following his sacking, Wallace attempted to sue the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages. He claimed that the broadcaster failed to disclose his personal data, causing him significant distress and harassment. He later dropped this legal claim in February but continues to argue that the investigation process itself was flawed. He has suggested that inviting the public to come forward with complaints may have infringed upon his human rights.

Controversy Over Health Coaching Services

Compounding his public relations challenges, Wallace faced backlash regarding his health coaching services. Customers who paid up to £150 a month for personalized fitness guidance expressed severe disappointment. They had been promised weekly group coaching sessions and access to a private WhatsApp group but received little to no response from Wallace or his team.

Frustrated clients left one-star reviews on Tripadvisor, noting that they were charged for services they never received. A spokesman for GreggWallace.Health apologized, stating that the option to purchase these services should have been removed from the website. This incident has further damaged Wallace's reputation among his former fanbase and the broader public.

Public Reaction and Future Uncertainty

Wallace has engaged directly with critics on social media, insisting that his apology was for any unknowingly caused offense rather than an admission of guilt. He shared a tweet exchange where he responded to a fan who suggested he should work through his reputation damage. Wallace retorted that no staff complaints had been made during his 20 years of filming.

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He co-hosted MasterChef with John Torode for nearly two decades before his departure. The public reaction to his current endeavors remains mixed, with some supporters defending his right to earn a living. However, many critics argue that his actions demonstrate a lack of accountability for the substantiated allegations against him.

It remains unclear whether Wallace is considering further legal action against the BBC or other parties involved in the investigation. His efforts to rebuild his career through online platforms have drawn both support and scrutiny. The situation highlights the complex challenges faced by public figures after high-profile dismissals and allegations.