Gregg Wallace Defends Cameo Income After BBC Sacking

Gregg Wallace defends his £37 Cameo videos as a financial necessity following his dismissal from MasterChef due to upheld workplace misconduct allegations.

Gregg Wallace has publicly defended his decision to sell personalized video messages on the platform Cameo, stating that the income was essential for his financial stability after losing his position on MasterChef. The former television presenter earned £37 per video, a move he described as a practical response to the economic hardship caused by his dismissal from the BBC.

Cameo Revenue and Public Backlash

The broadcaster took to Instagram to address criticism regarding these sales, sharing an image of himself alongside a caption emphasizing his professional pride in the content. He noted that the revenue generated from these interactions significantly aided him during the period when he was unemployed and facing financial difficulties. Wallace highlighted that he receives five-star reviews for his service, asserting that he genuinely enjoys creating these messages for his supporters.

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Failed Fitness Coaching Venture

This defense comes shortly after significant controversy surrounding GreggWallace.Health, a wellness initiative where customers paid up to £150 monthly for coaching sessions. Many subscribers reported receiving one-star reviews on Tripadvisor, citing a lack of response from Wallace or his team despite their payments. A spokesperson for the health brand apologized for the service remaining available for purchase, confirming that the weekly group coaching and private WhatsApp access had been discontinued.

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BBC Investigation and Legal Claims

Wallace was dismissed by the BBC following an investigation into eighty-three historical allegations of workplace misconduct conducted by law firm Lewis Silkin. The review upheld forty-five of these accusations, which primarily involved inappropriate sexual language and humor between 2005 and 2018. Prior to this outcome, Wallace attempted to sue the broadcaster for damages, alleging that the public appeal for complaints infringed upon his human rights before dropping the claim in February.

Social Media Disputes and Apologies

In recent online exchanges, Wallace rejected suggestions that he should work through his reputation damage, arguing that the BBC's method of gathering evidence was unprecedented. He clarified that his previous apologies were intended only for any unknowing offense caused, rather than an admission of guilt regarding the substantiated claims. Despite earning £400,000 annually at the network, he maintains that no staff members filed complaints during his twenty-year tenure.