Gregg Wallace Clarifies Mansion Sale Amidst MasterChef Departure and Financial Changes

Gregg Wallace, former MasterChef host, addresses rumors about his financial status and plans to sell his £1M mansion, revealing his earnings from Cameo and future housing plans in Italy and Yorkshire.

Gregg Wallace has clarified that he's not under financial pressure to sell his £1M mansion, despite listing it on the market following his departure from MasterChef.

The 61-year-old TV personality, who was dismissed by the BBC last July after an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations, has been open about his financial situation since. Wallace sued the BBC for up to £10,000 in damages over data protection issues but dropped the claim in February.

In a recent Instagram post, Wallace addressed rumors about his financial status, stating that while he may not be as wealthy as before, he's been earning money through personalized video site Cameo to cover his bills. He signed up to Cameo in December, offering videos to fans for £38.05 and businesses for £342.47, with direct messages starting at £2.28.

Wallace, who shares a seven-year-old autistic son with wife Anne-Marie, explained that they could move to a similarly sized house in a cheaper location but chose to downsize to reduce maintenance costs.

'I'm in my sixties, I want a lifestyle that's easily affordable, and all the pressure is off,' he said. Wallace revealed plans to sell his Kent mansion and move to Italy, homeschooling his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. He also plans to buy a 'much more modest' house in Yorkshire, close to his daughter. In a social media video, Wallace said, 'We're decluttering the house and putting it on the market.

We plan to buy a much more modest house in Yorkshire where my daughter lives, and then spend five months of each year in Italy. My wife is Italian, I've always loved Italy, and we plan to move around and rent in different places. It's quite an adventure, and with the help of my autism specialist mates, I'm going to homeschool Sid as well.

It's a new chapter for us, a life that should be full of travel and adventure, and I'm very much looking forward to it.

' Wallace bought the home in 2017 and is now seeking a slower pace of life and financial security for his family





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Gregg Wallace Masterchef Mansion Sale Cameo Financial Changes Italy Yorkshire Homeschooling

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