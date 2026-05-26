Gregg Wallace Claims He's Now Happier After Losing £400k-a-Year MasterChef Salary

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace claims he's now happier after stopping his lucrative salary following his dismissal from the BBC. He's taken up coaching and spoken about the importance of simplicity and companionship in achieving happiness. He's also announced plans to homeschool his autistic son and split his time between Italy and Yorkshire.

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace claims that he is now happier since stopping his lucrative £400k-a-year salary following his dismissal from the BBC . Wallace, 61, was dropped by the broadcaster last July after an investigation into historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him upheld.

He had initially sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages but later dropped his claim. Since then, Wallace has spoken publicly about his financial struggles and how earning less has reduced stress. He has taken up coaching a healthy lifestyle and earning a living through Cameo. Wallace has said that happiness can be found in not needing more, emphasizing the importance of companionship and simple pleasures.

He has also announced plans to homeschool his autistic son and split his time between Italy and Yorkshire





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Gregg Wallace Masterchef BBC Financial Struggles Happiness Simple Pleasures Coaching Autism Homeschooling

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