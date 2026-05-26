Gregg Wallace claims he is now happier since stopping his £400k-a-year salary after BBC axe

Gregg Wallace, the former TV presenter, has claimed that he is now happier since stopping his high-earning salary after his BBC axe. He plans to homeschool his autistic son and move to Italy with his family. Gregg says that he has learned to manage his finances and find happiness without the stress of high earnings.

Gregg Wallace claims he is now happier since stopping his high-earning salary after his BBC axe. The former TV presenter is now breaking even and plans to homeschool his autistic son in Italy .

Gregg Wallace took to social media to share how he has learned to manage his finances and find happiness without the stress of high earnings. He claims that happiness can be found in not needing more, and companionship, but financial stress often leads to unhappiness. Gregg says that he is moving to Italy with his family and plans to buy a more modest house in Yorkshire while spending five months of the year in Italy





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Gregg Wallace BBC Axe Masterchef Salary Financial Stability Homeschooling Italy Moving Abroad

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