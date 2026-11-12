Gregg Wallace Cancels Italy Relocation After Failing to Sell Kent Mansion

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace halts his move to Italy after failing to sell his Kent home, citing financial pressure and the need for an affordable lifestyle in Yorkshire.

Gregg Wallace has officially abandoned his plans to relocate to Italy, citing an inability to sell his Kent residence as the primary obstacle. The former MasterChef presenter confirmed the change of strategy online, stating he cannot proceed with the move without resolving the property sale. This decision marks a significant pivot from his earlier ambitions to establish a new chapter in Europe with his family.

Property Sale Halted Due to Financial Woes

Wallace and his fourth wife, Anna Wallace, had previously reduced the asking price of their home by £100,000, lowering the value to £1,195,000. Despite this price adjustment, the property has remained on the market without finding a buyer. The couple, who married in 2016, reside at the estate with their son Sid, who is seven years old, and Anna's mother, Rina.

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Shift to Modest Yorkshire Living Arrangements

The family will now focus on purchasing a much smaller and more affordable house in Yorkshire, located near Wallace's daughter. Wallace intends to spend five months of each year in Italy, renting properties in various locations rather than buying a permanent residence there. This arrangement allows his Italian wife to maintain her connection to the country while addressing current financial constraints.

Cameo Earnings and YouTube Dining Reviews

To manage daily expenses, Wallace has turned to selling personalized video messages on Cameo for £37 each. He publicly defended this revenue stream, noting it covers his bills after losing his television income following his dismissal from the BBC. He also continues to produce restaurant reviews for his YouTube channel, The Gregg Wallace Way, often dining alone to keep costs low compared to bringing his family to expensive venues in London.

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Background on BBC Dismissal and Legal Claims

Wallace was removed from MasterChef after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations found to be upheld. He previously attempted to sue the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 over data disclosure issues but dropped the claim in February. The financial and professional fallout has forced significant changes in his public and private life.

Apologies and Future Wellness Commitments

Earlier, Wallace issued an apology to clients paying up to £150 a month for fitness coaching he had discontinued. He promised to personally resume training to help clients improve their wellness, drawing on his own five-stone weight loss transformation. The shift to a quieter, more budget-conscious lifestyle represents his current response to these past professional challenges.