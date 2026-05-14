Gregg Wallace Breaks Even After Losing £400k a Year Salary

Gregg Wallace, the former TV presenter who lost his £400k a year salary following his axe from Masterchef, has revealed he is finally 'breaking even' after years of financial struggles. He shares his update on Instagram, explaining how he and his family have managed to make ends meet and work hard at lowering expenditure.

Gregg Wallace has revealed he is finally 'breaking even' after losing his £400k a year salary following his axe from Masterchef . The former TV presenter, 61, was dismissed by the broadcasting giant last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 accusations against him subsequently upheld.

Gregg later sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him 'distress and harassment', before dropping his claim in February. However, sharing an update with fans on Instagram on Thursday, Gregg told followers he and his family are now financially stable.

He explained: 'For the first time in ages I'm not so scared about money and that's because we're breaking even, we don't have to dip into our savings which is nice.

'I'll tell you how we've done it, we've worked really hard at lowering expenditure and we budget for absolutely everything and then we have a small celebration if we come under budget. ' Gregg Wallace has given fans an update on his financial issues and said he's finally 'breaking even' after losing £400k-a-year salary following MasterChef ax





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