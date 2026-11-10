Gregg Wallace Announces Birth of First Granddaughter

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace reveals the arrival of his first grandchild. Details emerge regarding the child's potential names and his current legal stance.

Former MasterChef star Gregg Wallace, age 61, has publicly celebrated the birth of his first grandchild by sharing a 3D ultrasound scan on his Instagram account. The announcement came on Monday morning, marking a significant personal milestone for the television personality after a turbulent period involving professional scrutiny and personal loss.

The initial caption posted by Wallace read: 'Say hello to my granddaughter, Evie or Maggie. Mum and dad haven't decided yet. My first grandchild.' This snippet revealed that his son Tom, age 32, and his girlfriend Georgia are expecting a daughter, though the parents have not yet finalized the name choice.

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Just two hours after the initial post, Wallace modified the caption to simply say: 'Say hello to my granddaughter. My first grandchild,' removing the specific name options. One follower had already noted the original text, commenting, 'Congratulations like the name Evie,' before the edit was made.

Naming Choices and Family Details

The potential names Evie and Maggie remain under consideration for the newborn. Gregg Wallace has three children from previous relationships. Tom, age 32, and Libby, age 29, are from his second marriage to Denise Lovell, who passed away in 2017 from alcohol addiction. He also has a younger son, Sid, age seven, with his current wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini.

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Wallace previously posted an ultrasound in August 2024 that confirmed Tom's girlfriend Georgia was pregnant. The couple remains out of the public spotlight, with Gregg sharing occasional updates about them. He also revealed in 2024 that Libby was engaged to her boyfriend Alex.

Legal Dispute with the BBC

This family news arrives against the backdrop of a high-profile conflict with the BBC. Wallace was dismissed from the broadcaster last year following an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct. A review by law firm Lewis Silkin upheld 45 of those allegations, which mostly occurred between 2005 and 2018.

The substantiated claims primarily involved inappropriate sexual language and humour. Wallace attempted to sue the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages, claiming they failed to disclose his personal data. He later dropped this claim in February.

Wallace has publicly criticized the investigation process, claiming it was not a legal one and that the standard of proof would not stand up in a court of law. He compared the internal human resources process to a lack of due process.

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Public Reaction and Future Steps

Recently, Wallace engaged with fans online regarding his dismissal. One fan suggested he could work through reputation damage. Wallace responded by stating there were no complaints from staff over 20 years of filming, though he acknowledged complaints from contestants.

He argued that inviting the public to complain might be an infringement of human rights. When confronted with past apologies, he clarified that he was sorry for any offense caused unknowingly, but maintained he did nothing wrong. It remains unclear if he will pursue further legal action.

Wallace co-hosted MasterChef with John Torode, age 61, for nearly 20 years. The show continues without him following his departure. Fans continue to react to his social media posts, with some criticizing his defense of his actions while others offer support.

The celebration of his first grandchild highlights a shift toward personal family matters. Gregg Wallace has also recently faced financial adjustments, including slashing the price of his Kent home after his sacking from the BBC. The situation underscores the complex interplay between his personal life and professional challenges.