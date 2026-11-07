Greg Wise Reveals IVF Strain On Marriage To Emma Thompson And How Therapy Saved Their Family

Greg Wise discusses how therapy rescued his marriage to Emma Thompson after traumatic IVF failures. The actor details the emotional toll on his family and the path to healing.

Actor Greg Wise has provided a candid and emotional account of the intense strain that repeated in vitro fertilization failures placed on his marriage to actress Emma Thompson. The couple, who share their daughter Gaia Wise, faced a profound relational crisis when their attempts to conceive a second child did not result in a pregnancy. Wise credited professional therapy with ultimately preserving their relationship and preventing a separation that might have been inevitable under such intense pressure.

Emma Thompson gave birth to Gaia Wise at the age of forty through in vitro fertilization. Following Gaia's second year of life, the couple decided to attempt conception again using the same medical methods. However, these subsequent cycles proved unsuccessful. The failure to conceive a second child created a significant emotional chasm between the partners, leaving them feeling isolated and unable to communicate effectively during their struggle with secondary infertility.

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Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, Greg Wise explained that the couple had been together for approximately three or four years before seeking fertility treatment. They initially traveled to New York for the procedure, where they underwent testing and embryo transfer. Wise recalled that they were almost exactly on Emma Thompson's fortieth birthday when they discovered she was pregnant with Gaia. The initial success masked the difficulties that would later emerge when the second attempt failed.

Wise described the IVF process as brutal, noting that it generates significant emotional baggage. He stated that the experience feels like an authentic form of failure because the primary goal is procreation. Society often conditions individuals to believe that becoming a father or mother is a fundamental expectation. This cultural narrative can make infertility feel like a personal inadequacy rather than a medical circumstance.

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When asked by Elizabeth Day if the couple supported each other during their grief, Greg Wise answered negatively. He stated that they were dislocated and could not find each other emotionally. The process focused heavily on Emma Thompson's physical needs, involving hormone stimulation and egg harvesting. This medical regimen completely transformed her system, adding to the stress of the situation.

Wise admitted that he felt like a savior figure who was ultimately powerless. He could not save Emma Thompson from the physical and emotional toll of the treatment. His role was limited to supporting her and trying to soothe her, which created a terrible spiral. This dynamic left him feeling helpless while trying to remain calm and available for his wife during a traumatic period.

The couple struggled with the jarring pain of not being able to provide Gaia Wise with a sibling. They had both come from families with two siblings, which shaped their expectation of what a family should look like. Having only one child felt like a failure to them, despite the exquisite love they felt for their daughter. This internal conflict exacerbated their existing marital difficulties and deepened the sense of isolation.

Wise explicitly stated that therapy saved their marriage. He credited professional intervention with helping them dig themselves out of the hole created by their infertility struggles. Without therapy, Wise believes he would not be sitting where he is today. He acknowledged that many couples are unable to remain together after experiencing failed IVF attempts, making their survival of the crisis a significant achievement.

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The actor emphasized that while the medical process can be dehumanizing, their focus remained on the love for their existing child. They ultimately found their way through the darkness by addressing their emotional needs directly. This experience highlighted the hidden costs of fertility treatments and the critical importance of psychological support in navigating family planning challenges.