Greg Wise Reveals Therapy Saved Marriage After Emma Thompson IVF Struggle

Actor Greg Wise opens up about the 'brutal' toll of IVF on his marriage to Emma Thompson and credits therapy with saving their relationship and helping them cope.

Greg Wise has disclosed that professional therapy was the critical factor in preserving his marriage to acclaimed actress Emma Thompson following a traumatic infertility journey.

The actor, aged 60, revealed that the 'brutal' process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) left their relationship feeling 'dislocated' and emotionally severed before they eventually found stability as a family.

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IVF Struggles and Emotional Impact

Greg Wise explained that he and Emma Thompson had been together for four years when they decided to attempt starting a family, a decision made after the couple realized they could not conceive naturally.

The couple traveled to New York to undergo IVF treatments, where they retrieved a four-celled embryo, with approximately three embryos being transferred back to Emma Thompson.

Greg Wise noted that Emma Thompson discovered she was pregnant almost exactly on her 40th birthday, a moment that transformed that four-celled entity into their daughter, Gaia Wise.

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However, the actor admitted that the process brought significant emotional baggage, leaving both partners feeling like failures due to societal pressures regarding natural conception and having only one child initially.

The Burden of Societal Expectations

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast hosted by Elizabeth Day, Greg Wise described IVF as the most authentic feeling of failure ever experienced, rooted in deep-seated cultural narratives.

He stated that societal fables dictate all boys grow up to be fathers and all girls grow up to be mothers, creating an identity crisis for those who struggle to procreate.

Greg Wise emphasized that the couple felt they were not fulfilling their fundamental biological purposes, leading to a prolonged period where they struggled to dig themselves out of that emotional hole.

Despite the pain of not being able to provide Gaia Wise with a sibling, the couple relied on their love for their daughter to help rebuild their fractured relationship over time.

Therapy as a Lifeline for the Couple

Greg Wise unequivocally stated that therapy saved his life and saved his marriage to Emma Thompson without any doubt, a resource they did not initially access but eventually deemed essential.

He reflected that they both came from families with two siblings, which shaped their internal definition of what a family should look like, causing them to feel incomplete with just one child.

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The actor noted that it took a while for them to accept that they were a valid family shape, a process aided by the 'dripping love' they felt for their young daughter.

Greg Wise emphasized that while Gaia Wise was their gorgeous daughter, the initial period was marked by a jarring pain that only therapy and time could heal.

Family Expansion and Recent Challenges

In 2003, Greg Wise and Emma Thompson expanded their family by adopting Tindyebwa Tindy Agaba Wise, a 16-year-old Rwandan orphan, adding depth to their family structure.

The couple met in 1995 while filming the period drama Sense and Sensibility, dated for eight years, and tied the knot in 2003, following Emma Thompson's previous marriage to Kenneth Branagh.

Gaia Wise has since pursued a film career, making her acting debut in the BBC series Silent Witness and landing a major role in The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim.

In 2021, Gaia Wise publicly detailed her three-year battle with anorexia, which began at age 16 and led to an emergency intervention by her parents and brother Tindy.

She entered rehab on December 29, 2017, for a three-month stint, later crediting her parents' intervention and subsequent therapy for saving her life from the gaslighting nature of the illness.