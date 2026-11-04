Greg Wise Reveals Therapy Saved Marriage After Brutal IVF Struggle with Emma Thompson

Actor Greg Wise discusses how therapy and the love for their children helped him and Emma Thompson heal from a difficult IVF journey and save their marriage.

Actor Greg Wise has opened up about the severe emotional toll that in vitro fertilization took on his marriage to Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, revealing that professional therapy was essential to saving their relationship. The couple, who have been together since meeting in 1995, faced significant psychological distress after their initial attempts to conceive naturally failed.

IVF Trauma and Emotional Baggage

Wise, who is currently 60 years old, disclosed that he and Thompson, aged 67, decided to start a family after being together for four years. The couple traveled to New York for the procedure, where medical staff implanted three embryos from a four-celled collection. Thompson discovered she was pregnant on the exact day she turned 40, and this successful implantation resulted in the birth of their daughter, Gaia, who is now 26 years old.

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Despite the joy of becoming parents, Wise described the IVF process as brutal and noted that it brought significant baggage into their relationship. He explained that the inability to conceive naturally and the limitation to having only one child initially led to feelings of failure for both partners. The actor stated that societal expectations about procreation created a sense of inadequacy that was difficult to overcome.

Rebuilding Identity as a Family Unit

Wise discussed the internal struggle regarding the definition of a complete family on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast. He mentioned that both he and Thompson came from families with two siblings, which shaped their initial expectations. The realization that they could only provide a sibling for Gaia proved to be a jarring pain that they had to process over a long period.

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The actor emphasized that it took considerable time to dig out of the emotional hole created by the IVF experience. He acknowledged that while they had a gorgeous daughter, the pressure to replicate a traditional family structure caused significant strain. The profound love they felt for Gaia eventually helped heal the relationship, but it was not instant.

Therapy as a Lifeline for the Marriage

Wise was unequivocal about the role of mental health support in preserving his union with Thompson. He stated that therapy saved his life and saved their marriage without a doubt. He credited the professional guidance with helping them navigate the complex emotions surrounding their fertility struggles and the societal narratives about parenthood.

The couple officially married in 2003, having dated for eight years after filming Sense and Sensibility. Thompson was previously married to Kenneth Branagh from 1989 to 1995. The decision to seek therapy came as they navigated the early years of Gaia's childhood and the persistent desire for a larger family.

Adoption and Expanded Family Dynamics

In 2003, Greg and Emma Wise expanded their family by adopting Tindyebwa Tindy Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan who was 16 years old at the time. This adoption further shifted the family dynamic and provided additional context for the couple's journey toward building a family that worked for them, rather than one defined by biological necessity.

The addition of Tindy brought new layers to the family structure, challenging the earlier notions of what a family should look like. Wise noted that the love and acceptance within their household grew, moving away from the deficits they once felt due to the IVF process. This period marked a transition from feeling like failures to embracing their unique family shape.

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Gaia Wise's Health Battles and Recovery

The theme of mental health and recovery also features prominently in the life of their daughter, Gaia Wise. She has followed in her parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in film, making her acting debut in the BBC series Silent Witness as Jo Reynolds. Last year, she starred in the anime feature film The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim.

In 2021, Gaia detailed her three-year battle with anorexia, which began when she was 16. The condition became so severe that she was unable to sit on a chair without pain, leading to her admission to rehab on December 29, 2017. She credited her parents and brother Tindy for staging an emergency intervention that saved her life.

Greg Wise recalled telling his daughter that he did not know where she was anymore during the height of her illness. This moment of confrontation led Gaia to agree to a three-month rehab stint. She has since spoken openly about her recovery, emphasizing the importance of therapy and the support system her family provided.

Lasting Impact of Support and Healing

The experiences of both Greg Wise and his daughter Gaia highlight the critical importance of professional help in navigating complex personal challenges. For the couple, therapy was the mechanism that allowed them to heal from the trauma of IVF and solidify their marriage. For Gaia, the intervention and subsequent therapy were vital for her survival and recovery from anorexia.

These shared experiences have forged a deep bond within the Wise-Thompson family. Greg Wise's admission that he would not be sitting where he is today without therapy underscores the transformative power of mental health support. Their story serves as a testament to resilience and the enduring power of love within a family unit.