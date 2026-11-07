Greg Wise Reveals How Therapy Saved Marriage After Emma Thompson IVF Struggles

Actor Greg Wise discusses how professional therapy rescued his marriage to Emma Thompson following heartbreaking secondary infertility and failed IVF cycles with their daughter Gaia.

Actor Greg Wise has publicly disclosed the profound impact that professional counseling had on his marriage to actress Emma Thompson, stating that therapy was the sole factor that prevented their union from collapsing. The couple, who are parents to daughter Gaia, faced a severe relational crisis following a series of unsuccessful in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts. Wise credited the structured support of therapy with helping the pair navigate the intense grief and isolation that followed their failure to conceive a second child.

The IVF Journey and Secondary Infertility Crisis

The difficulties began after Wise and Thompson successfully welcomed their first child, Gaia, when Thompson was 40 years old. The initial conception was achieved through IVF, a process Wise described as bringing a four-celled embryo that eventually developed into their daughter. Just two years into Gaia's life, the couple decided to expand their family and underwent further IVF treatments. These subsequent attempts were unsuccessful, leading to a period of secondary infertility that Wise characterized as brutal and emotionally devastating for both partners.

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Wise noted that the failure of these later cycles created a significant rift in their relationship, leaving them unable to communicate effectively or feel connected to one another. The emotional toll was exacerbated by societal expectations regarding parenthood, with Wise reflecting on how cultural narratives suggest that men are defined by fatherhood and women by motherhood. The inability to procreate again struck at the core of these identities, creating a sense of personal inadequacy and failure that neither partner could easily overcome alone during those early years of struggle.

Emotional Dislocation and the Role of Male Support

Describing the internal experience of supporting a partner through medical fertility treatments, Wise explained that he felt powerless and dislocated from his wife. He observed that the IVF process is heavily focused on the female patient, involving hormonal stimulation and invasive procedures that transform the body. As a result, Wise felt he could not act as a savior figure, recognizing that the medical and physical burden fell entirely on Thompson. This dynamic created a spiral of helplessness, where his only role was to offer support and soothe her pain, even as he struggled with his own feelings of inadequacy and disconnection.

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The couple found themselves in a cycle of isolation, unable to find each other amidst the pain of potential sibling loss for Gaia and their own grief over not being able to provide a traditional two-child family. Wise admitted that they were dislocated from one another, unable to share the burden of their shared disappointment. He highlighted the dehumanizing nature of the medical process, which treats potential parents as cases rather than individuals, adding to the madness and stress they experienced while trying to remain calm and available for each other.

Therapy as the Key to Saving the Marriage

Ultimately, Wise attributed the survival of their marriage to engaging in professional therapy. He stated unequivocally that therapy saved his life and their relationship, noting that he would not be in his current position without it. The counseling provided a necessary space to process the complex emotions surrounding secondary infertility, allowing the couple to dig themselves out of the emotional hole they had fallen into. Without this professional intervention, Wise acknowledged that many couples, including potentially themselves, might not have remained together after such traumatic fertility failures.

The path to recovery was gradual, taking a very long time for the couple to heal. Wise emphasized the importance of redefining what a family looks like, drawing from their own backgrounds of having two siblings each. They worked to accept that their family unit, consisting of two parents and one child, was valid and complete. The intense love they felt for Gaia helped pull them through the darkest periods, but it was the structured guidance of therapy that ultimately allowed them to rebuild their communication and strengthen their bond against the odds of infertility.