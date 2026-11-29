San Diego Community College District Chancellor Greg Smith secures $3.5 billion bond and supports 4,000 housing units while addressing steep enrollment decline.

Greg Smith, the 49-year-old Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, has emerged as a transformative leader who is aggressively tackling the institution's long-term enrollment decline and the broader housing crisis affecting San Diego. Smith, who rose from working-class roots in Ridgecrest to lead one of the state's largest educational systems, is currently earning national attention for his dual focus on securing billions in infrastructure funding and establishing the district as a vocal advocate for public housing in low-income neighborhoods.

Chancellor Smith Secures Historic Bond Funding

Greg Smith led the 2024 campaign that successfully convinced voters to approve a record-breaking $3.5 billion facilities bond, marking one of the three largest approved bonds of its kind in the history of the California community college system. Under his leadership, the district has not only obtained these billions of dollars to support its four colleges but has also broken ground on the system's first student housing project. The San Diego Community College District, which comprises San Diego City College, Mesa College, Miramar College, and the non-credit College of Continuing Education, is now preparing to go back to voters for additional funding in 2028.

Also read Kevin Smith Rewrote Star Wars Marvel Crossover Based On Fan Comments

ICE Enforcement Disputes and Campus Safety

Greg Smith has drawn significant attention for issuing strict directives prohibiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from conducting immigration enforcement on his campuses, a stance that directly conflicts with the agency's disputed claims of having such rights. This policy was reinforced by signage across the district in response to an incident on Sept. 8, when an unmarked ICE vehicle stopped a car near San Diego City College that carried a student who attended the school and a second student who fled into the Arts and Humanities building. Smith has publicly stated that he will refuse entry to immigration agents and is prepared to take the consequences if they demand access to his campuses.

Housing Advocacy and Student Support Initiatives

Greg Smith is actively participating in a new interest group dedicated to raising money to create upwards of 4,000 units of public housing in low-income areas of San Diego, recognizing that the community needs help dealing with housing and poverty. As head of the district, Smith has moved beyond the primary education mission of community colleges to address these critical social determinants, leveraging his comfort with data analysis in Excel spreadsheets to explore complex problems and opportunities. His approach contrasts with many college leaders who are loathe to discuss such topics publicly, positioning the San Diego Community College District as a proactive partner in municipal social welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing Steep Enrollment Decline Over 25 Years

The San Diego Community College District is currently navigating one of the most difficult moments in its history, characterized by a severe and sustained drop in student enrollment that has persisted for decades. Over the past 25 years, the district's enrollment has fallen from roughly 90,000 students to about 54,000, a decline that has occurred despite the city of San Diego's population continuing to increase during that same period. The trustees chose Greg Smith in 2023 as interim chancellor specifically to deal with this matter, a decision that was cemented when he became the permanent chancellor the following year.

Smith's Unique Background and Educational Path

Greg Smith's personal history closely mirrors that of many students within the San Diego Community College District, having grown up in Ridgecrest where his working-class parents could not afford university tuition. He initially attended Cerro Coso Community College before moving to Arizona, where he sold audio-video equipment and waited to qualify for in-state tuition, at one point lacking the funds to install air conditioning in his car to survive the unmerciful Phoenix heat. Smith eventually enrolled at Arizona State University, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and another in literature, before later obtaining a master's degree in public administration from the University of Southern California while studying online.

Professional Experience in Public Service and Labor

Before his current role, Greg Smith worked as a compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Labor, where he hunted for instances of discrimination and harassment, a role that required him to develop strong communication skills under the mentorship of retired Air Force major Marvin Jordan. Smith's ability to deliver clear messages without using overly complex language impressed his supervisors, leading Jordan to encourage him to leave the Labor Department and deepen his involvement in public service. This combination of grassroots resilience and high-level administrative training has equipped Greg Smith to manage the complex challenges facing the San Diego Community College District today.