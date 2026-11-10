Greg Schiano Returning To Rutgers For 2027 Despite 2-7 Season, No Bowl Bid

Rutgers says football coach Greg Schiano is returning next year despite back-to-back losing seasons.

Greg Schiano, the winningest coach in Rutgers' program history, is returning next year despite back-to-back losing seasons, the university announced Tuesday. Rutgers is 2-7 and will miss out on a bowl bid for the second straight season.

The Scarlet Knights have lost 12 of their last 15 Big Ten Conference games.

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"Our 2026 football season has fallen well below our expectations and has understandably led to frustration from our passionate fans and supporters," athletic director Keli Zinn said in a statement. "Our results are not acceptable for the expectations we have for our football program and for the athletics program we are building.

However, I also have an obligation to make decisions that serve the best long-term interests of Rutgers University. ...

"Let me be very clear: this decision is not reflective of a lowering of standards or an indication that everything is fine. It is not.

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"This is instead a reflection of my belief that we have an opportunity to make meaningful changes that will strengthen our roster and better position our program to compete and win at a higher level. " Rutgers' season began with a shocking 37-21 loss to UMass, snapping the Minutemen's 16-game losing streak. UMass racked up nearly 400 yards of offense with over 36 minutes of possession.

Schiano, who is 101-115 and in his 18th season at Rutgers, is the highest-paid state employee in New Jersey, earning $6.75 million. He signed a six‑year extension in December 2023 that began with a $6.25 million base salary in 2024.

"We both know what it's going to take to get it righted," Schiano said. "It's going to take a lot of hard work that I'm excited about. College football is a big business, and it takes an entire team to pull it off. It’s not like the old days.

"Rutgers is more than a job to me. It's been my life's work, and I really want to make sure we get this thing righted.

" Four of the Scarlet Knights' seven losses have come in blowout fashion, with each of those defeats against UMass, Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin coming by 16 or more points. The only wins have come against Howard and Maryland, which fired its coach shortly after the loss.

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The defeat against UMass came against a 29.5-point underdog on a 16-game losing streak, the Minutemen's first Power 4 victory since 1978, and reportedly cost Rutgers $1.55 million for a"guarantee game," per the The lack of an effective defense sank Rutgers in the opener — the Scarlet Knights watched UMass control the football for over 36 minutes — and is the primary culprit for the dismal season. Rutgers is ranked 125th in the country, allowing 32.4 points a game.

Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh Take You Inside Michigan Football's National Title Runs One of the bright spots has been wide receiver KJ Duff, a preseason second-team AP All-America. He ranks seventh nationally with nine receiving touchdowns and 12th with 96.8 receiving yards per game.

However, he missed the Wisconsin game last Saturday because of injury and is questionable this weekend against Nebraska.

"I believe deeply in what is possible at Rutgers," Zinn said. "I remain committed to building an athletics department that our student-athletes, coaches, university, donors, corporate partners, alumni, and fans can be proud of. That includes our football program. I know our fans are tired of hearing about what Rutgers football can become.

You want to see results and it’s our responsibility to make sure we deliver.

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