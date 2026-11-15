Greg Olsen Survives Engine Explosion on 4th Watch Boat Off Santa Barbara

Kathy Ireland reveals husband Greg Olsen escaped a burning commercial fishing vessel after an engine explosion ignited a fire that destroyed navigation equipment and survival gear near Santa Barbara.

Kathy Ireland shared harrowing details of a maritime emergency that claimed her husband Greg Olsen's commercial fishing vessel this week. The 63-year-old former supermodel and actress posted updates to her Instagram account on Friday regarding the incident that occurred on Tuesday. Olsen was alone on the boat, named the 4th Watch, when a catastrophic mechanical failure triggered a massive fire.

Engine Explosion Destroys Navigation Gear

Olsen escaped injury after an engine explosion on the commercial fishing vessel initiated a blaze that rapidly consumed the boat's critical safety systems. Ireland stated in a caption that the intense heat quickly melted all navigation equipment and the survival raft, leaving the mariner with limited resources. She expressed profound gratitude to God for Olsen's safe return, noting that she was traveling for business and family obligations at the time, which meant he was out on the water by himself when the disaster unfolded.

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TowBoatUS and Community Aid Rescue

TowBoatUS Ventura and nearby commercial vessels played a pivotal role in the emergency response that saved Olsen from the engulfing flames. A separate post from TowBoatUS Ventura confirmed that the incident took place approximately 20 nautical miles west of Santa Barbara Harbor. Olsen attempted to extinguish the fire manually before ultimately activating his Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon, known as an EPIRB, and abandoning ship into a kayak.

The rescue operation was further complicated by the location of the event, which occurred around 3:30 pm on Tuesday off the shore of El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara County. Good Samaritans in the vicinity and well-prepared mariners responded quickly to the distress signal. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also responded to the scene to ensure the area was secure. Olsen encountered a good Samaritan after jumping from the burning vessel, who helped transport him to safety without any sustained injuries.

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Emotional Toll on the Ireland Family

Ireland described her emotions as both heavy and full, acknowledging the immense love and life Olsen had poured into the 4th Watch over the years. The 63-year-old star emphasized that the vessel was more than just a boat, as it had brought joy and blessings to their family and countless others in the community. She praised Olsen's brilliant mind for navigating the disaster seamlessly, attributing his survival to divine intervention and his own preparedness.

In a message to her husband, Ireland wrote that she was eternally thankful for his ability to handle the crisis with composure. She concluded her tribute by stating that while the physical vessel was no more, the spirit of the 4th Watch would remain forever. She referenced a passage from The Book of Isaiah and signed off with a personal note affirming her enduring love and support for her husband.

Video Evidence Shows Vessel Engulfed in Flames

Ireland uploaded a short video reel that captured the dramatic scene of the 4th Watch on fire, with black smoke nearly engulfing the entire structure. The footage showed the boat still floating on the water despite the extensive damage caused by the explosion. This visual evidence underscored the severity of the situation and the narrow margin by which Olsen escaped with his life.

The incident follows a recent positive update from Ireland, who had shared cheerful photos of herself and Olsen on the 4th Watch just one week prior. In that earlier post, she expressed her pride in serving as First Mate with her husband, jokingly rejecting the title of Deckhand to emphasize her deep involvement in their maritime adventures. The stark contrast between the recent joy and the current tragedy highlights the suddenness of the event and the resilience of the couple.