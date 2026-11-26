The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his explosive interview accusing head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and not watching film. McCarthy remains in his job as the team prepares for Friday's game against Denver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, hours after the team announced he had been benched. The move came one day after Rodgers delivered a scorched-earth interview on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, accusing head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in team meetings and failing to watch film.

Rodgers Claims McCarthy Fell Asleep in Meetings

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, claimed McCarthy is unwell. He described a specific incident: Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers for Friday Game; Rodgers Calls McCarthy Unhealthy

We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Rodgers also said McCarthy repeatedly told him on Tuesdays that he had not yet seen film from the previous Sunday's game.

I don't know how that's possible on a Tuesday after you play on a Sunday, Rodgers said. He added that he confronted McCarthy about giving up offensive playcalling duties, with accusations dating back to their time together with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. McCarthy remains employed as Steelers head coach despite the embarrassing allegations. The 2020 comments from his introductory press conference with the Dallas Cowboys have come under scrutiny.

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McCarthy told reporters he had claimed to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that he watched every play of the 2019 season to get the job. Well, I mean, I need to confess. I mean, I told Jerry I watched every play of the 2019 season, but I wanted the job. So, I haven't watched every play of the season, but it was just, I mean, you do what you got to do, right?

McCarthy said at the time. McCarthy went 49-35 in the regular season with Dallas, posting three consecutive 12-win seasons but a 1-3 playoff record. He was not retained after the 2024 season, spent 2025 away from coaching, and was hired by Pittsburgh in 2026. This is his first season as Steelers head coach.

Greg Jennings Analyzes McCarthy and Rodgers Conflict

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Greg Jennings, who played for McCarthy and alongside Rodgers in Green Bay from 2006 to 2012, said he was not surprised by the comments. Coachspeak. He used to say this all the time, and a lot of coaches say it: eliminate distractions and overcome adversity, Jennings said of McCarthy. I don't know if there's ever been a time when a coach has said that and now finds themselves as distraction.

Regardless of what's true or what's not, Mike McCarthy has a job and a task that is massive in front of him. Jennings expressed that he never saw McCarthy do any of the things Rodgers alluded to, nor did any former teammates he reached out to. He said Rodgers put his teammates in an impossible predicament. I'm not saying that what he's saying is not true because I don't think he'd just completely make all of this up.

So, I do believe that there's some truth to it, and Mike is going to have to address it in his own way. However, it was very distasteful that he goes out there and does it in this fashion, Jennings said.

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When you go out, and you put all of this out there, you have an entire team that you are friends with, that you understand how the locker room works and how the media works, they have to answer every single question, Jennings added. If you truly care about more than just yourself, then you don't do this to everybody in that locker room that you just called brothers, because they are playing for something.

Rodgers Stats Show Struggles in Pittsburgh Season

You are no longer playing for anything. Rodgers, 42, totaled 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating across 10 games this season, completing 60.9% of his passes. Over Pittsburgh's last three games, he posted an 80.4 passer rating and completed 59.2% of his passes. The Steelers are 6-4 and in the playoff hunt.

As a team, the Steelers' offense ranks 23rd in the NFL in total yards (310.4 per game), 22nd in passing yards (198.6 per game) and points (21.4 per game), and 16th in rushing yards (111.8 per game). Mason Rudolph will get the starting nod for the Steelers' Friday afternoon showdown at home against the 8-2 Denver Broncos. Jennings placed the focus on McCarthy's ability to lead through the controversy.

Jennings Supports McCarthy Ability to Compartmentalize

I do believe in Mike McCarthy because I've been in those locker rooms. I've been a part of his offenses. I've been a part of his team. He has the ability to compartmentalize and make the main thing the main thing, Jennings said.

There's a lot going on right now. The main thing that we want to see as viewers and as Steelers fans is that team being prepared to play a game on Friday against the Denver Broncos. Jennings also criticized Rodgers for making the situation about himself. He has always been revered as one of the best quarterbacks ever, to go out and to just not go out quietly, it's on brand of him always making it about him, Jennings asserted.

The release ends Rodgers' brief tenure in Pittsburgh after the team benched him on Tuesday night. The decision to part ways came after his interview aired Wednesday afternoon, in which he made multiple damaging personal accusations against McCarthy. Rodgers has not indicated whether he plans to play again this season.