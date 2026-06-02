Greg James Slams 'Joyless' Life Optimisation Trend After Steven Bartlett's Wine Reaction

Greg James has launched an 'anti-Bartlett cult' in response to Steven Bartlett's viral claim that two glasses of wine ruined three days of his life. James criticises the broader optimisation movement for making people miserable.

Greg James , the 40-year-old BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host, has sparked a conversation about the perils of excessive life optimisation after criticising fellow podcaster Steven Bartlett 's dramatic reaction to consuming two glasses of wine.

Bartlett, a former Dragon's Den investor and host of the podcast Diary Of A CEO, detailed in a now-viral clip how a minimal amount of alcohol supposedly ruined three days of his life. He claimed it disrupted his sleep, led to poor dietary choices, sapped his motivation to exercise, and even impaired his podcasting performance, all of which he tracked via his Whoop fitness band.

The segment, which included meta-commentary on sponsorship and data, was widely mocked by listeners as a 'ridiculous' and overly dramatic response to a modest amount of alcohol. In direct reply, Greg James urged people to reject this joyless, tech-obsessed approach to living. He amplified his stance over the weekend on social media, framing his response as the launch of an 'anti-Bartlett cult' and a call to 'switch off' fitness trackers to simply 'go and have a nice time'.

His message promotes his newly priced book, 'All The Best For The Future', which he describes as an antidote to the constant measurement of everything from calories to sleep scores. The book's philosophy, he explains, is about pursuing ambitions and skills without sacrificing enjoyment; it champions the idea that life need not be perpetual work, advocating for moments that are 'just for you' without being logged.

A dedicated chapter even encourages readers to 'waste a day' by doing nothing, positioning this deliberate unproductivity as a necessary rebellion against a trend that is 'killing fun'. The video resonated widely, garnering support from several high-profile figures who echoed concerns about the optimisation movement. Television presenter Julia Bradbury, reflecting on her own cancer diagnosis, emphasized that life is about 'progress not perfection' and 'fun', noting her gratitude for each day and a balanced approach to tracking.

Former presenter Fearne Cotton, who has her own history with reducing alcohol, offered a humorous counterpoint, suggesting she sometimes podcasts better with a hangover, highlighting the relatable absurdity of over-analysis. Rapper Example took a more visceral stance, rejecting wearable tech entirely in favour of living in the moment. Journalist Beverly Turner delivered a sharp critique, arguing that outsourcing intuition to technology deskills people from listening to their own bodies, blurring the lines between genuine pain, illness, tiredness, and hunger.

Collectively, these responses underscore a growing cultural pushback against the quantified self movement, championed by influencers like Bartlett, which reduces human experience to data points. The debate centers on whether meticulous self-tracking enhances life or ultimately diminishes spontaneity, joy, and innate bodily awareness, with Greg James and his supporters advocating for a return to unmeasured pleasure





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greg James Steven Bartlett Optimisation Movement Whoop Band Anti-Bartlett Cult Quantified Self Wellness Trend Social Media Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel makes first deal since taking over from Warren BuffettBerkshire Hathaway’s new CEO Greg Abel hinted that he may depart from Warren Buffett’s longtime hands-off operating model at the conglomerate as he announced a $6.8 billion cash acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Read more »

New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel makes first deal since taking over from Warren BuffettBerkshire Hathaway’s new CEO Greg Abel hinted that he may depart from Warren Buffett’s longtime hands-off operating model at the conglomerate as he announced a $6.8 billion cash acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison.

Read more »

Greg James Encourages People to Join 'Anti-Bartlett Cult' After Podcast Host Steven Mocked for Saying Two Glasses of Wine 'Ruined His Life'Greg James has encouraged people to join his 'anti-Bartlett cult' after podcast host Steven was mocked over saying two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'. The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host, 40, hit out at the killjoy tech-led 'optimisation movement' encouraged by the likes of the Dragon's Den star and other influencers.

Read more »

Greg James Launches 'Anti-Bartlett Cult' to Fight 'Joyless' Optimisation Trend After Podcast Host's Wine RemarkBBC Radio 1's Greg James has criticised the tech-led self-optimisation movement after Steven Bartlett claimed two glasses of wine derailed his life for three days. James promotes his book as an antidote, urging people to ditch trackers and have fun, backed by stars like Julia Bradbury and Fearne Cotton.

Read more »