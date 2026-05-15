Greg James Reveals How Chris Moyles Mocked Him for Being a 'Posh Student' at BBC Radio 1

Greg James, a former presenter at BBC Radio 1, has revealed how Chris Moyles, a Yorkshire DJ, would mock him for being a 'posh student' when he first started at the station. Greg, who was just 21 at the time, secured the early breakfast slot on BBC Radio 1 in 2007 on an £80,000 salary, and was branded 'posh' by Chris. Despite their early clashes, Greg said the on-air sparring ultimately helped prepare him for the brutal realities of the broadcasting industry.

Greg James has revealed how Chris Moyles would mock him for being a ' posh student ' when he first started at BBC Radio 1. Greg, 40, landed a gig at the BBC when he was just 21, however Chris, who was hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast show at the time, quickly formed an opinion on the eager young broadcaster.

At the time, Greg secured the early breakfast slot on BBC Radio 1 in 2007 on an £80,000 salary, and was branded 'posh' by outspoken Chris. Speaking in his memoir All the Best for the Future, the Hertfordshire-born presenter admitted he was shocked by the Yorkshire DJ 'winding him up'.

He recalled: 'Imagine my surprise when I turned up at Radio 1 and was thrust into the incredible daytime line-up to do the Early Breakfast Show before Chris Moyles every day, only for him to start calling me 'the posh student'.

'I really wasn't expecting that. I don't help myself with the cricket thing, but it felt reductive to be called that.

' Despite their early clashes, Greg said the on-air sparring ultimately helped prepare him for the brutal realities of the broadcasting industry. 'Eventually we had quite a funny on-air relationship where we'd take the p*** out of each other,' he wrote. 'I guess I was just bog-standard middle class and that wasn't interesting to him. I had to prove myself and also start working out who I was.

So I'm grateful for the baptism of fire.

' Greg, who succeeded Nick Grimshaw as Radio 1 Breakfast host in 2018, also paid tribute to former station star Scott Mills, describing him as one of his broadcasting heroes during his university years. 'I'd wake up extra early just to listen to the last bit of Scott's show before I had to get ready,' he wrote. 'He was consistently funny, daring and so creative. I loved the games, the features and the spontaneity of it.

It was so, so good.

' Scott was removed from the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show earlier this year following allegations relating to his personal conduct





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