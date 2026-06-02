Greg James Launches 'Anti-Bartlett Cult' to Fight 'Joyless' Optimisation Trend After Podcast Host's Wine Remark

BBC Radio 1's Greg James has criticised the tech-led self-optimisation movement after Steven Bartlett claimed two glasses of wine derailed his life for three days. James promotes his book as an antidote, urging people to ditch trackers and have fun, backed by stars like Julia Bradbury and Fearne Cotton.

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James , 40, has publicly criticised the tech-driven ' optimisation movement ' and launched an 'anti-Bartlett cult' in response to a viral clip featuring podcast host Steven Bartlett .

Bartlett, known for Diary Of A CEO, recounted how two glasses of wine allegedly 'ruined his life for three days', detailing negative impacts on his sleep, diet, gym motivation, and podcast performance as tracked by his Whoop fitness band. The episode sparked widespread criticism, with listeners branding the reaction 'ridiculous' and 'dramatic'. James seized on the moment to push back against what he sees as a joyless culture of constant self-measurement.

In a social media video, he played Bartlett's clip and responded, 'So I've sort of been railing against this for years... My issue is this endless optimisation and measuring of everything to the point where it starts to make you feel a bit miserable if you don't quite hit your own targets.

' He promoted his new book, 'All The Best For The Future', priced at 99p, describing it as an antidote to calorie-counting and sleep-score obsession. James urged people to 'switch off' their trackers, 'go and have a nice time', and not log their experiences. He specifically advocated for 'wasting a day' and enjoying life without quantification, saying 'Optimisation is killing fun. We absolutely need to rail against that.

' His message resonated with several fellow celebrities. Julia Bradbury, who has faced health challenges including a breast cancer diagnosis, emphasised 'progress not perfection' and noted that while she occasionally tracks goals, life is about gratitude and fun. She added that she has given up alcohol to reduce cancer recurrence risk but has also 'danced on a few tables'.

Fearne Cotton, who has spoken about her own history with alcohol reduction, joked, 'I genuinely sometimes podcast better on a hangover', indicating a more relaxed stance than complete abstinence. Rapper Example rejected wearable tech outright, saying, 'That's why I don't wear those stupid f***ing watches... I'll just live in the moment and get on with it.

' Broadcaster Beverly Turner warned that outsourcing intuition to technology deskills people, arguing that we risk losing the ability to differentiate between pain, illness, tiredness, and hunger. The collective response highlights a cultural debate about the balance between health optimisation and enjoying life spontaneously, with James framing his 'anti-Bartlett' stance as a necessary correction to an increasingly metric-obsessed lifestyle





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Greg James Steven Bartlett Optimisation Movement Whoop Band Anti-Bartlett Cult Tech Tracking Health Metrics Alcohol Debate Mindful Living

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Greg James Encourages People to Join 'Anti-Bartlett Cult' After Podcast Host Steven Mocked for Saying Two Glasses of Wine 'Ruined His Life'Greg James has encouraged people to join his 'anti-Bartlett cult' after podcast host Steven was mocked over saying two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'. The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host, 40, hit out at the killjoy tech-led 'optimisation movement' encouraged by the likes of the Dragon's Den star and other influencers.

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