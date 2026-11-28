Texas resumed issuing data center permits less than two weeks after Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s pause on environmental permits for data center projects ended less than two weeks after he lost reelection to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who had predicted he would lift it after the election.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had resumed issuing permits by November 16, after Abbott’s office told the agency that the state’s grid operator had finished gathering information on potential impacts on nearby communities. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa had said for months that this would happen.

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"Greg Abbott invited data centers into Texas when he signed into law House Bill 2712 in 2015 to give hyperscale data centers 20-year tax breaks," her campaign website reads. "A temporary moratorium is a scam because Abbott will likely lift it on November 4th, right after the election. The only way Texans are protected is when real laws are passed.