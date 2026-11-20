Whether you buy a Greenworks leaf blower or vacuum, read on to see how their unique features allow each to excel in different capacities.

It can be challenging to know what to buy when multiple tools exist with the same overall purpose. When considering Greenworks leaf blowers and vacuums, it may seem like there isn’t much difference between them.

While they are all used to remove leaves from your yard, their unique features allow each to excel in different capacities. Blowers send out a high volume of air through a small nozzle, creating a forceful gust capable of moving grass clippings, leaves and other debris. Greenworks blowers come in backpack and handheld options, with the former being more powerful and better for large properties. They are available in corded and cordless models and range from $50-$350.

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Leaf blowers are ideal for clearing large areas quickly. They are versatile enough to be used on any surface and powerful enough to handle wet leaves and large debris that could be problematic for vacuums.

In addition to cleaning up a yard, blowers are great for removing leaves from gutters and moving piles of snow. One of the most significant drawbacks of blowers is that they don’t collect anything. Instead, they help move leaves and debris into one area of the yard, at which point you must manually pick it up. They are also not well-suited to precision work.

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The large cone of air allows you to move quickly and makes it difficult to use them around delicate plants and other items that could be damaged from strong gusts. Capable of moving 500 CFM at up to 120 MPH, this blower should be more than powerful enough for most people. It offers up to 18 minutes of runtime on a fully charged battery and features a rubber, overmold grip with a well-placed trigger.

This axial blower weighs less than 8 pounds, making it easy to carry, and it features two speeds for heavy and light-duty tasks. Vacuums are essentially blowers that are equipped with collection bags and have the additional capability of vacuuming. You can use them to clear large yards of debris quickly and then switch over to vacuuming for precision work. Greenworks leaf vacuums range from $50-$250 in price.

As with the rest of Greenworks tools, their vacuums come in corded and cordless models. They require essentially no maintenance, and some are even capable of mulching. The most significant advantage of vacuums is their versatility. While it may seem like a no-brainer to choose a Greenworks vacuum simply because they offer both blowing and vacuuming capabilities, there are a couple of reasons you might not want to do this.

Currently, the most robust Greenworks vacuum isn’t nearly as powerful as their strongest blower. They also don’t come in backpack models. With mulching, blowing and vacuuming capabilities, this machine is a versatile addition to your arsenal of lawn equipment. It offers six speeds and features an efficient brushless motor that allows it to get up to 21 minutes of runtime and move air up to 185 MPH.

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For most homeowners, a Greenworks vacuum will probably be the best choice, as it allows them to switch between blowing and vacuuming as needed. However, those who have vast properties, want to move thick piles of damp leaves and debris or who don’t want to carry a handheld model the whole time may prefer a blower. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

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