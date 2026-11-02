Greenville Alabama Commercial Truck Strikes Railroad Overpass Again Amidst Recurring Safety Crisis

A recent crash involving an eighteen-wheeler striking a low-clearance railroad overpass in Greenville, Alabama, highlights a persistent and dangerous trend of vehicle collisions that have occurred for years despite warnings and police advisories.

In the quiet community of Greenville, Alabama, a recurring and frustrating traffic safety issue has claimed another commercial vehicle, marking yet another chapter in a long-standing saga of bridge strikes.

According to local authorities, an 18-wheeler truck driver attempted to navigate beneath a concrete railroad overpass located along West Commerce Street on Monday morning. The vehicle, carrying a load that exceeded the height restrictions, failed to clear the structure, resulting in a significant impact. The force of the collision peeled back a substantial portion of the truck's roof, creating a dramatic and dangerous scene for any passersby.

Also read Callum Turner James Bond Candidate Dua Lipa Commercial Power Amazon

No Injuries Reported After Truck Strike

Greenville police responded to the incident promptly, confirming that the commercial hauler has since been removed from the roadway. Fortunately, authorities report that there were no injuries sustained by the driver or any other individuals involved in the crash. While the immediate danger has passed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of a persistent problem that continues to plague the area despite warnings and repeated incidents over many years.

This recent accident is not an isolated event but rather the latest in a series of collisions that have plagued the same overpass for decades. The bridge in question maintains a clearance of only ten feet, a height that is insufficient for many modern commercial vehicles, including box trucks, recreational vehicles, and heavy-duty power trucks.

Advertisement

Despite the presence of flashing yellow lights designed to warn drivers of the low clearance, many motorists fail to notice the signs until it is far too late to take evasive action. Just a few weeks prior to this Monday morning crash, on October 12, another eighteen-wheeler made the identical mistake. That specific incident was captured on security camera footage by the nearby Greenville Glass Company, providing visual evidence of the ongoing danger.

Business Owner Monitors Bridge Collisions

The owner of the glass company, Griffin Huggins, has taken matters into his own hands by installing a camera that operates twenty-four hours a day to monitor the situation. Huggins describes the sound and force of these impacts as resembling a bomb going off, emphasizing the severity of the collisions. Notably, the bridge has survived every incident so far, earning the grim moniker that the bridge always wins, while the vehicles and their contents bear the brunt of the damage.

The history of these crashes extends back significantly, with the city noting in a 2019 interview that such incidents were averaging approximately two collisions every other month at that time. There is no current data to suggest that this frequency has decreased in the six years since that report, indicating that the problem remains acute.

Driver Destroys Glass in Bridge Crash

Even the business owners in the vicinity are not immune to the consequences; Huggins himself revealed in a previous report that he once mistakenly attempted to drive a twelve-foot frame of glass under the low overpass, resulting in the destruction of three thousand dollars worth of product. Local law enforcement has actively urged drivers hauling oversized loads to seek alternative routes if they are traveling north on Interstate 65.

Advertisement

The recommended detour involves exiting at the Interstate 130 interchange, turning left onto the Greenville bypass, and rejoining Highway 10. Despite these clear instructions and warnings, the strikes continue to occur with regularity. As the city continues to grapple with this infrastructure challenge, the safety of drivers and the integrity of the overpass remain under constant threat, highlighting the urgent need for better signage, traffic management, or potentially structural changes to prevent further accidents and property damage.