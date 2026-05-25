Greens urge Labour to have a clear run in Makerfield by-election, warning of 'trepidation' over Andy Burnham's appointment

Senior Greens have signed a joint statement urging Zack Polanski to consider giving Labour a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. Former party leaders and councillors have warned the contest must be approached with 'trepidation' as Andy Burnham's appointment could offer a 'unique opportunity' to reform the voting system.

The Greens have signed a joint statement urging Zack Polanski to consider giving Labour a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. Former party leaders and councillors have warned that the contest must be approached with 'trepidation' as Andy Burnham 's appointment could offer a 'unique opportunity' to reform the voting system.

The Greens have always put their values and the climate and nature first, which is why they approach the Makerfield by-election with some trepidation. If Burnham will commit to backing proportional representation for the next general election Labour manifesto, then on this unique occasion, they don't think Greens should run a full campaign against him. The Greens previously ran into issues with their candidate Chris Kennedy who quit after 12 hours for 'personal and family reasons'.

The tightness of the Survation poll numbers reflects a big personal bounce for Mr Burnham. Without him as the candidate, Labour was seen as losing to Reform by an 11 point margin. The parties were ramping up their efforts over the weekend, with less than a month until the vote on June 18





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Makerfield By-Election Andy Burnham Green Letter Jonathan Bartley Rupert Read Chris Kennedy Survation Poll Robert Kenyon Kemi Badenoch Jacob Rees-Mogg Andy Burnham's Bid To Return To The House Of C Keir Starmer Voting System Reform Proportional Representation First-Past-The-Post System Brexit-Backing Seat False Flag Arson Attacks On Jewish Ambulances Conservative Cabinet Minister Tactical Voting Historic Loyalties Flip-Flop Burnham Changing Labour No10 Immigration Crackdown Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood

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