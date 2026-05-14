Greenpeace Study Reveals Hazardous Pesticides in British Roast Dinner

Greenpeace has discovered a range of hazardous chemicals, including pesticides, in a popular British meal, highlighting the need for stricter pesticide regulations and promoting sustainable farming practices to protect public health and the environment.

A new study by Greenpeace reveals an alarming cocktail of over 100 hazardous chemicals, including 43 pesticides, in a typical British roast dinner. Onions, leeks, carrots, and other vegetables are particularly contaminated.

The findings also expose the widespread use of such chemicals in strawberries, commonly treated with 42 pesticides. The researchers documented 102 unique pesticides used on these products in 2023 or 2024, but with multiple applications and some crops sprayed dozens of times during the growing season.

Moreover, several of these chemicals are classified as highly hazardous pesticides and 'forever chemicals'. Greenpeace calls for a reduction in pesticide use, commitment to halving pesticide use by 2030, and tighter restrictions on pesticide use





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Food And Agriculture British Roast Dinner Hazardous Pesticides Greenpeace Study Foodsecurity Naturefriendly Farming

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