Greenpeace Study Reveals Dappling of Dangerous Chemicals in British Roast Dinner

A new study by Greenpeace has discovered a cocktail of over 100 dangerous chemicals in a typical British roast dinner, including onions, leeks, carrots, parsnips, peas, potatoes, swede, and turnips. The study also found that strawberries are treated with 42 pesticides. The researchers discovered that 102 different pesticides were used on these crops, with seven of them banned in the EU due to health and environmental concerns.

A new study by Greenpeace has revealed the presence of over 100 dangerous chemicals in a typical British roast dinner, including onions, leeks, carrots, parsnips, peas, potatoes, swede, and turnips.

The study also found that strawberries are treated with 42 pesticides. The researchers discovered that 102 different pesticides were used on these crops, with seven of them banned in the EU due to health and environmental concerns. The study also highlighted the multiple applications of pesticides on these crops and the potential health risks associated with pesticide exposure





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Greenpeace British Roast Dinner Cocktail Of Dangerous Chemicals Pesticides Intensive Pesticide And Fertiliser Use Highly Hazardous Pesticides Pfas Bee Health Butterfly Health River Health Soil Health Food Security Nature–Friendly Farming Pesticide Use Reduction Nature Restoration Government's Pesticides Action Plan Martin Lines Nature Friendly Farming Network

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