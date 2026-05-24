In front of the US Consulate in Greenland, Greenlanders told Americans 'go home' at the opening on Saturday.

Greenland ers tell Americans ' go home ' at rowdy opening of US Consulate The United States and Iran have been unable to reach a peace agreement since the start of the war on Feb. 28, particularly due to conflicts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.

Trump said earlier Saturday he was '50/50' on a deal and would blow Iran 'to kingdom come' if the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, according tothe reported deal is 'not remotely America First.

' He stated the U.S. should 'Open the damned straight. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region.

' Lawmakers on Capitol Hill also expressed concern about a deal before and after the formal announcement came in the afternoon.he is 'deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran 'deal,' being pushed by some voices in the administration. ' He said Trump was right to strike Iran, but 'the outcome would be a disastrous mistake' if Tehran receives billions of dollars, continues to enrich uranium and develop nuclear weapons, and has effective control over the Strait of Hormuz





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Greenland US Consulate Consulate Opening Go Home

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