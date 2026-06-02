Greenland's Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project: A Strategic Stalemate with Global Security Implications

The Kvanefjeld deposit in Greenland,one of the globe's largest rare earth resources, remains undeveloped due to Greenland's 2021 uranium ban, despite its critical importance for Western defense supply chains including F-35s and missile systems. The project's haLt,coupled with Greenland's pursuit of closer ties with China, raises national security concerns for Denmark,the EU, and the United States. Immediate political will is needed to unlock this strategically vital resource.

The Kvanefjeld rare earth deposit in southern Greenland stands as one of the largest known resources of critical minerals outside China, yet it remains stalled due to political decisions by Greenland 's semi-autonomous government.

This impasse has significant implications for Western defense supply chains, as the deposit contains neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium,and terbium-elements essential for permanent magnets used in electric motors, jet engines,and missile guidance systems. Kvanefjeld's scale is extraordinary, with over 11 million tons of rare earth reserves and resources, including roughly 370,000 metric tons of heavy rare earths, the most strategically valuable and least available category outside China.

The site also benefits from direct,year-round shipping access to European and North American ports, making it a geometrically and logistically ideal alternative to Chinese dominance. Energy Transition Minerals (ETM), the Australian company developing the site, invested more than $100 million over a decade, advancing through permitting stages until Greenland's Inuit Ataqatigiit government passed legislation in 2021 banning uranium exploration above 100 parts per million. kvanefjeld's ore naturally averages between 250 and 350 ppm uranium, effectively halting the project despite ETM's proposals to avoid uranium extraction entirely.

Environmental concerns about uranium are legitimate, but the threshold was viewed by many in the industry as politically arbitrary. The result is that one of the most strategically key rare earth deposits in the Western world remains undeveloped, while China openly leverages its near-monopoly on rare earth processing. In April 2025, Beijing imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements in retaliation for U.S. tariff policy, later delaying export licenses for companies like RTX, Raytheon's parent company.

By December 2025, China was largely denying export licenses tied to foreign military end uses, directly threatening NATO sUpply chains for F-35s, missile guidance systems and other advanced military technologies. China's dominance-roughly 60% of global rare earth mining and nearly 90% of processing capacity-gives it a powerful geopolitical lever that it is increasingly willing to utilize. At the same time Greenland blocked Kvanefjeld, it has pursued closer ties with China.

In March 2025, Greenlands foreign minister publicly identified stronger cooperation with Beijing,including discussions on a free trade agreement,as a government priority. In April 2026, Greenland announced plans not to renew Kvanefjeld's exploration license despite active legal proceedings and renewals of other licenses after the 2021 uranium law. ETM has since initiated arbitration against both Greenland and Denmark, a process that could take years while China's leverage grows. This situation is a national security failure.

Greenland controls its domestic affairs, including mineral resources, but remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, which retains responsibility for foreign policy and defense. When a territory within the Kingdom blocks a strategically critical minerals project while simultaneously deepening ties with China, the concern becomes a matter of foreign and security policy. Denmark may view the matter as politically sensitive given Greenland's autonomy and renewed American interest in the island, but Copenhagen cannot address that discomfort by looking away.

If Denmark wants to remain a credible NATO ally,it must assert its foreign policy authority to ensure that Greenland's mineral policies align with allied security interests. The United States should also press the concern directly with Copenhagen, as the dispute sits at the intersection of critical minerals policy, NATO readiness, and U.S. national security.

The European Union likewise bears responsibility; its Critical Raw Materials Act identifies uncommon earths as strategically essential, yet Europe has done little to publicly challenge policies blocking Kvanefjeld. With its infrastructure, shipping access, and geological scale,Kvanefjeld has the potential to become one of the most important non-Chinese sources of uncommon earths in the world. The remaining obstacle is political will.

Every year the project remains idle is another year China's leverage grows stronger. the strategic stalemate over Kvanefjeld underscores the urgent need for allied governments to reconcile environmental and autonomy concerns with the realities of supply chain security. without decisive action, the West risks ceding control over the building blocks of modern defense and clean energy to a strategic competitor. the Kvanefjeld case isn't just a mining dispute; it is a test of whether democratic nations can coordinate their policies to secure the resources necessary for their security and prosperity in an era of great-power competition.

As global demand for rare earths surges driven by electrification and defense modernization, allowing a project of this magnitude to languish due to political inertia is a luxury the West cannot afford. The time for diplomacy and decisive policy intervention is now





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Kvanefjeld Rare Earths Greenland China Leverage Defense Supply Chains

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