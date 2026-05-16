Greenhouses in Russian Jack Park filled with flowers, ready for planting

The municipal greenhouses in Russian Jack Park, Anchorage, are a riot of color right now. They’re filled with thousands of flowers, many nearing full bloom, which are almost ready to be planted. Horticultural Supervisor, Annie Dubois, said planting will start next week, with a goal of having beds ready for Memorial Day. This year, there’s a patriotic theme to some of the plots and baskets to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Two downtown parks, Peratrovich Park and Town Square Park, will be under construction this summer.

The municipal greenhouses in Russian Jack Park , Anchorage, are filled with thousands of flowers, many nearing full bloom, ready to be planted. Horticultural Supervisor, Annie Dubois, said planting will start next week, with a goal of having beds ready for Memorial Day.

This year, there’s a patriotic theme to some of the plots and baskets to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Two downtown parks, Peratrovich Park and Town Square Park, will be under construction this summer. Gardening crews put a lot of work into growing, planting, and tending to the flowers throughout the summer. People are encouraged to notice the beautiful flowers





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Russian Jack Park Municipal Greenhouses Flowers Planting Patriotic Theme Construction Downtown Parks

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