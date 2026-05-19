Greene King's Old Speckled Hen to be sold to Estrella Damm, marking a shift towards pub brewing, leaving impact on jobs

Greene King, the pub group, is selling its Old Speckled Hen beer brand to Spanish owner Damm, marking a shift towards brewing beers for its pubs rather than supermarkets. The sale could have an impact on jobs but details were not disclosed. Greene King is delighted to have secured a partner in Estrella Damm, which will brew the ales in the UK. The sale makes Old Speckled Hen the latest iconic British beer brand to be sold to foreign owners.

Old Speckled Hen is set to fall into Spanish hands as owner Greene King moves away from selling its beers in shops and supermarkets. The beer brand, which dates from the late 1970s, will be bought by Damm, the owner of Spanish lager Estrella.

Neither party disclosed the value of the sale. The Old Speckled Hen brand accounts for half of Greene King's off-trade revenue. Its sale marks part of a broader shift for the pub group as it doubles down on brewing beers for its pubs, rather than for supermarkets. Damm said it had agreed to buy all the Old Speckled Hen lines, including its low-alcohol version.

Once the deal is completed, Old Speckled Hen beers are expected to remain available in both Greene King pubs and on supermarket shelves. During the transition, the beer will continue to be brewed at Greene King's Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds. It will then be moved to Damm's brewery in Bedford, where it brews Estrella.

The 47-year-old beer will be sold to Estrella owner Damm as Greene King shifts its focus, leaving an impact on jobs, but without specifying a number. Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, said the pub chain was 'delighted' to have secured a partner in Estrella Damm who will continue to brew the ales in the UK. The sale makes Old Speckled Hen the latest iconic British beer brand to be sold to foreign owners





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Greene King Old Speckled Hen Estrella Damm Beer Sale Pubs Supermarkets Shift Towards Brewing Impact On Jobs Iconic British Beer Brand

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