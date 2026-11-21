Greene King boss Nick Mackenzie argues that Angela Rayner's guaranteed hours contracts will destroy pub flexibility, increasing costs and hurting workers amid strikes.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, has issued a stark warning that new workers' rights legislation championed by Angela Rayner threatens to severely damage the UK pub industry. The chief executive of the major chain, which operates 2600 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland, argues the changes will strip managers of essential operational flexibility.

Guaranteed Hours Contracts Explained

The core of the controversy lies in the incoming Employment Rights Act, which mandates guaranteed hours contracts for employees. Under this legislation, staff are legally entitled to regular hours based on their previous work patterns, likely calculated over the prior 12 weeks. This requirement removes the ability of employers to adjust staffing levels quickly in response to fluctuating customer demand.

Also read A King of Prussia-based fuel supplier plans to split in two

Employers will be compelled to compensate staff if pre-arranged shifts are cancelled. This legal framework creates a scenario where a pub might be forced to maintain high staffing levels on quiet days, mirroring the requirements of busier periods, regardless of actual revenue.

Industry Stakeholder Positions

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, stated that these reforms will make pubs hostages to factors entirely beyond their control. He explained that sudden disruptions, such as cancelled sporting events or transport strikes, will no longer allow businesses to reduce their workforce for affected days without incurring significant financial penalties.

Advertisement

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, echoed concerns about the balance between fair treatment and operational viability. She emphasized that while pubs wish to treat staff fairly, rigid contracts could inadvertently harm job security. McClarkin noted that many employees in the sector also value flexibility in their own contracts, warning that restrictive rules might backfire on the very workers the policy aims to protect.

Real-World Impact on Operations

The financial burden on businesses is expected to be substantial, with Ms Rayner's reforms projected to cost employers up to £3billion. This figure adds to existing pressures from higher National Insurance contributions, increased minimum wages, inflation, and dramatic rises in business rates. Many operators argue these cumulative costs are unsustainable for already struggling businesses.

Operational challenges are compounded by external events, with UKHospitality estimating that rail and tube strikes have already cost the sector at least £4billion since 2022. Nick Mackenzie highlighted that without the ability to adapt shift rotas to sudden changes in footfall, future strikes will become even more difficult and expensive to manage.

Future Legislative Trajectory

The potential long-term effects on hiring practices are also a major concern for industry leaders. Nick Mackenzie warned that the mandatory nature of guaranteed hours could disincentivize pubs from hiring young people or temporary staff. Managers fear that hiring for peak seasons, such as Christmas, would obligate them to offer similar hours during subsequent quieter months, leading many to avoid seasonal hiring altogether.

Advertisement

This reluctance could result in reduced service quality, with customers facing longer waits while businesses lose vital revenue. Although the new bill has received Royal Assent, it remains subject to potential amendments in Parliament before becoming fully enforceable legislation.