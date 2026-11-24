Netflix removes Green Room on November 30. Patrick Stewart fans can still watch the thriller on Pluto TV and Tubi while it seeks a new streaming home.

Patrick Stewart continues to command global attention following his recent passing, with audiences preparing to see his final on-screen appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film, showcasing exclusive footage of Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. This performance is already cemented as one of his most iconic roles in cinematic history.

Streaming Departure of Green Room From Netflix

The psychological thriller Green Room is being removed from Netflix at the end of this month. The last day viewers can stream the film on the platform will be November 30. This departure affects millions of fans who have accessed the movie through the subscription service since its availability began.

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Green Room stands as a notable entry in Patrick Stewart's diverse filmography, released in 2015. The film is a brutal punk rock horror that showcases Stewart in a supporting role. It contrasts sharply with his legendary portrayals of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

Cast Details and Supporting Performances

The movie stars Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots in the lead roles. Callum Turner also appears in a key supporting part. Turner gained significant fame for his casting as the next James Bond before the role was ultimately awarded to Robert Pattinson. His presence in Green Room highlights his early work in intense, genre-driven projects.

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Patrick Stewart's career spans decades of work across major franchises and independent cinema. He first portrayed Captain Picard in the late 1980s and returned to the character as recently as 2023 in Star Trek: Picard. Between these massive productions, Stewart consistently took roles in smaller films to mentor younger actors.

Alternative Platforms For Viewing The Film

Viewers who miss the November 30 deadline on Netflix have immediate alternatives. The film will remain available to stream for free on Pluto TV and Tubi. These ad-supported platforms do not require a subscription fee to access the movie.

The transition between streaming services is a common occurrence in the digital entertainment landscape. Rights to major films often shift between providers as licensing agreements expire. Green Room is currently waiting for a new permanent streaming home.

Patrick Stewart's Legacy And Current Projects

The film industry is currently balancing mourning Patrick Stewart with celebrating his continued output. His work in Green Room demonstrates his willingness to engage with gritty, independent storytelling. This approach complements his blockbuster status in the Marvel and Star Trek universes.

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Avengers: Doomsday will serve as a posthumous tribute to Stewart's contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new trailer released by Marvel Studios has generated significant buzz among fans. It promises to showcase his final performance as Professor Xavier.

Patrick Stewart remains a beloved figure in science fiction and cinema. His roles in Star Trek and Green Room highlight his range as an actor. Fans can still engage with his work on Pluto TV and Tubi until further notice.

The removal of Green Room from Netflix marks the end of an era for subscribers. However, the film remains accessible through other digital channels. This ensures that new and existing audiences can continue to watch the 2015 thriller.

As the industry processes the loss of Patrick Stewart, his filmography remains a rich resource. Green Room offers a glimpse into his commitment to varied storytelling. It stands as a testament to his enduring talent and versatility.