Green People Launches New Sustainable SPF50 Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

Green People, a skincare brand known for its organic and natural products, has expanded its sun care range with a new SPF50 sunscreen designed for sensitive skin. The Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is dermatologically tested and allergy-certified, providing broad-spectrum sun protection while minimizing the risk of redness or irritation.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more If you’ve ever hesitated to wear SPF because your skin just can’t handle it, this new launch might finally change that, and there’s 20 per cent off to make it even more tempting.

Green People has expanded its award-winning sun care range with a new SPF designed for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested and allergy-certified, the new Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is formulated with skin-soothing ingredients to provide broad-spectrum sun protection while reducing the likelihood of redness or irritation. Green People Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+, 150ml £24 (save £6) If you often experience red, tingling, or heat-sensitive skin in the summer, the new Green People Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ could be a suitable option.

Developed with delicate and reactive skin types in mind, this water-resistant, fragrance-free sunscreen is formulated to provide high, broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s a winner all year round. And Daily Mail readers can get 20 per cent off with the code GPSPF50. This code is valid from May 18 until June 8 at 23:59.

Shop Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+, 150ml £24 (save £6) The Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is a fragrance-free, very high SPF50+ sunscreen for kids. Allergy certified, the gentle sunscreen is suitable for children and babies aged six months plus, offering very high SPF50+ broad-spectrum protection from and UVA and 98+ per cent of UVB rays.

Better still, it’s been enriched with organic Aloe Vera, Jojoba Esters and soothing Pro Vitamin B5, to help hydrate and nourish your child’s skin. Daily Mail readers can get 20 per cent off with the code GPSPF50. This code is valid from May 18 until June 8 at 23:59. Shop Green People have launched a new sustainable SPF50 for even the most delicate and reactive skin types.

Dermatologists continually stress the importance of daily SPF, but for those with reactive skin, it can be problematic. With temperatures soaring in the UK, Green People are here to help with a high-SPF cream for irritation-free sun protection. The Green People Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is dermatologically tested and allergy-certified, and is designed to provide high-level sun protection while being suitable for sensitive skin. Formulated without fragrance, it aims to minimise the likelihood of stinging, redness, or irritation.

With lightweight, skin-soothing ingredients, it supports comfortable wear and may reduce the risk of flare-ups. And with 20 per cent off with our code GPSPF50 until June 8, it’s a great time to add it to your basket ahead of summer. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share The Green People story makes this feel more personal than most.

It was born out of a real-life struggle, after its founder spent years searching for skincare that wouldn’t aggravate her daughter’s severe allergies and eczema. When nothing quite worked, she set out to create something better - gentle, effective organic products that people with sensitive skin could actually rely on. Now, organic skincare pioneer Green People has once again raised the bar in natural and organic sun care with the launch of two advanced SPF 50 formulas.

The two new additions to its award-winning sun care range include the £30 Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ and the £30 Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+. Alcohol-free, they both offer broad-spectrum, high-protection against UVA/UVB rays to shield sensitive skin, with skin-loving ingredients that support the skin barrier without weighing it down. Green People have designed two new SPF's for barely-there protection you can rely on, even for those prone to sensitivity, irritation and prickly heat.

Reactive skin is a hypersensitive condition in which the skin barrier is compromised, so skincare products like sunscreen can cause it to react faster and more intensely, with symptoms like redness, burning, and itchiness. The Green People Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is promising to be different from other sunscreens on the market. Enriched with aloe vera, jojoba esters, and glycerin, it actively hydrates and nourishes the skin barrier rather than aggravating it.

Allergy-tested, fragrance and alcohol-free, this water-repellent lotion could be the secret to happier skin this summer and beyond. Better still, Daily Mail readers can enjoy 20 per cent off the two brand new SPF50+ launches using the code GPSPF50 at checkout. This code is valid from May 18 until June 8 at 23:59pm





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Green People Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ Sensitive Skin Summer Sun Protection Daily Mail Code GPSPF50

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Would Love to Return as Captain Michael BurnhamSonequa Martin-Green would love to return as Captain Michael Burnham in a potential Star Trek crossover. Martin-Green starred as Burnham for five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 to 2024. The 32nd century era introduced in Star Trek: Discovery continues in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Read more »

Experts explain how sunscreen really works—and why better ones may be coming soonThick and creamy, gloopy or spray-on, sunscreen can be confounding. This science-backed guide can help you get ready for summer

Read more »

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Meets Controversy with Muted Color and Comic-Book HysteriaThe live-action series' live-action adaptation of the beloved Green Lanterns series, with fans expressing concern about the comic-bookiness of the upcoming series and the muted color of the Green Lantern suit. Despite initial buzz, the suit's greenish-blue tones have sparked debate, with fans questioning where the traditional green color is and if the suit's design aligns with the comics. Showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed that green will be a part of the show's story, but it remains unclear how it will be portrayed.

Read more »

We're not taking sun dangers seriously enoughAlthough sunburns are a thing of the past, many people still don't apply enough protective, high-factor sunscreen on holiday or at home. The World Health Organisation classifies excessive UV exposure as a human carcinogen, which has already led to thousands of deaths in the UK by malignant melanoma. The need for sunscreen is important even for fair-skinned people and those who don't burn easily. Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer and premature ageing, as well as alleviate rosacea symptoms. A discussion on the need for increased awareness of sun dangers and the importance of using sunscreen is needed.

Read more »