Green People Launches New SPF 50 Formulas for Sensitive Skin

Green People, an organic skincare brand, has launched two new SPF 50 formulas designed for sensitive skin. The new products are formulated to provide high-level sun protection while being suitable for sensitive skin. The Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ and the Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ are allergy-certified and water-resistant.

Green People , an organic skincare brand, has launched two new SPF 50 formulas designed for sensitive skin . The Scent Free Sunscreen SPF 50+ and the Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF 50+ are formulated to provide high-level sun protection while being suitable for sensitive skin .

The new products are designed to minimize the likelihood of stinging, redness, or irritation. The Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is alcohol-free and enriched with aloe vera, jojoba esters, and glycerin, which actively hydrates and nourishes the skin barrier. The Organic Children Scent Free Sunscreen SPF50+ is fragrance-free and suitable for children and babies aged six months plus. Both products are allergy-certified and water-resistant.

Green People was founded by a mother who struggled to find skincare that wouldn't aggravate her daughter's allergies and eczema. The brand's mission is to create gentle, effective organic products that people with sensitive skin can rely on. The new SPF 50 formulas are a part of Green People's award-winning sun care range, which is known for its commitment to natural and organic ingredients.

The new products are available for purchase with 20% off using the code GPSPF50 until June 8 at 23:59pm





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SPF Sun Care Sensitive Skin Green People Allergy-Certified Organic Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Sun Protection Hydration Aloe Vera Jojoba Esters Glycerin

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