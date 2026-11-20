Young Greens offers up to £120 to cover travel expenses for students attending international youth strikes, sparking criticism from political rivals and safeguarding experts.

The Young Greens, the official youth wing of the Green Party, have launched a financial initiative to reimburse students for travel costs associated with attending mass protests. The organization confirmed it will pay for hotel accommodation, train tickets, and bus fares for members skipping school to participate in the upcoming International Youth Strike. This move aims to ensure that economic barriers do not prevent young people from engaging in political demonstrations across the United Kingdom.

Travel Reimbursement Structure Details

Young Greens established a specific access fund to support these activities, allocating money from its internal budget which is distributed annually by the Green Party. The reimbursement policy is structured to cover significant travel distances for participants. Members traveling up to 200 miles to a local protest site will receive £60. For journeys exceeding this distance, an additional £10 is added for every 30 miles traveled. The total financial support is capped at a maximum of £120 per person, allowing those from further away to attend without bearing the full cost.

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Political Critics Condemn Incentives

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from prominent political figures who view the financial incentives as inappropriate. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the policy as shameful, arguing that the Green Party is essentially paying young people to skip school and join the streets. He linked the protests to the violence and looting seen in European cities the previous month, calling for the strongest possible condemnation of such actions. Lord Walney, a former independent adviser on political violence, also expressed outrage, suggesting that the party is artificially inflating left-wing protests by subsidizing student attendance.

Lord Walney further argued that if the Green Party does not issue an apology and clarify that children currently in school are ineligible, Green councillors should lose their safeguarding responsibilities. This critique highlights concerns about the duty of care owed to minors participating in unsupervised or disruptive public demonstrations. Critics maintain that financial inducements undermine the educational obligations of students and potentially expose them to unsafe environments.

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Organizers Defend Right to Protest

In response to the backlash, Young Greens leadership defended the fund as a necessary tool for democratic participation. Co-chair Cyn Muthoni stated that the Youth Strike is a peaceful and lawful protest designed to allow expression of political views regardless of economic status. She emphasized that in a time of increasing inequality, it is vital to provide means for young people to convey their demands for a fairer society. The organization asserts that the right to free expression should not be limited by financial constraints.

Young Greens co-chair Jo Dowbor encouraged supporters to view the event as part of a broader movement rather than a isolated incident. She cited her experience studying in France as inspiration for the right to express anger and engage in protest. Dowbor urged followers to get angry and strike on the specified date, framing it as the beginning of something bigger. The organization wants to channel frustration regarding global conflict and injustice into sustained political engagement.

Scope and Scale of Planned Actions

The protests are expected to involve thousands of students from more than 300 educational institutions across the UK. Campaign group Socialist Students reported that participants will demonstrate against boosting defense spending and cutting education budgets in over 130 towns and cities. Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and Colleges Union, supported the actions by calling for guerrilla-style demonstrations during a National Day of Action organized by trade unions. Grady expressed a desire to see various forms of dissent, including rallies, workshops, and more direct actions, depending on what local branches choose to implement.