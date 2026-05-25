Green Party urges candidate to step aside for Labour in Makerfield by‑election, citing electoral reform hopes

Senior Greens ask Zack Polanski to give Labour a clear run in Makerfield, arguing that Andy Burnham’s pledge for proportional representation could reshape UK voting. Polls show a tight race between Labour and Reform UK, while internal debates over tactical voting spark wider discussion on democracy and smaller‑party strategy.

Senior members of the Green Party have issued a joint statement urging their candidate, Zack Polanski, to step aside in the upcoming Makerfield by‑election and give the Labour Party a clear path to victory.

The letter, signed by former co‑leader Jonathan Bartley and ex‑councillor and author Rupert Read, stresses that the Greens’ core values – climate protection, social justice and a fair democratic system – compel them to act with caution in a contest they regard as unwinnable. The signatories argue that if Andy Burnham, the former Greater Manchester Mayor, pledges to champion proportional representation in the next Labour manifesto, the Greens should not mount a full campaign against him.

In their view, a committed push for electoral reform would provide a unique opportunity to reshape the UK’s voting system and give smaller parties a more accurate voice in Parliament. The first Survation poll released last week shows the Makerfield race hanging on a knife‑edge, with Labour at 43 percent and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK candidate close behind at 40 percent.

The Greens are projected at only three percent, while the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats hover around two and four percent respectively, and Restore Britain – the party founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe – is expected to capture roughly seven percent. Burnham has publicly argued that the first‑past‑the‑post model should be replaced by a system that rewards problem‑solving over point‑scoring and puts “place before party”.

Read welcomed those remarks, saying he hopes the Greens will not “move heaven and earth” to thwart a genuine reform agenda if Burnham follows through. The internal debate over whether smaller parties should stand aside has ignited a broader discussion about democratic principles and strategic voting. Nigel Farage, describing the contest as a “two‑horse race”, warned that only the Reform candidate Robert Kenyon can stop Burnham, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has ruled out any cooperation with Reform.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer confirmed he will travel to Makerfield to campaign for Burnham, positioning the by‑election as a test of his own leadership and a possible springboard for Burnham’s return to the Commons. The Green campaign has already faced turbulence: candidate Chris Kennedy resigned after twelve hours following controversy over an Instagram video that dismissed two arson arrests as a “false flag”.

As the June 18 vote approaches, the strategic calculus of each party – whether to fight, collaborate or withdraw – will shape the future of both the constituency and the national conversation on electoral reform





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