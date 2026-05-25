Green Party Torn Between Strategy and Pragmatism in Makerfield By-Election

The party is adjusting to the decision to drop its original candidate and must decide whether to run a full campaign against Burnham or back him in hopes of gaining the necessary support for his potential prime minister designate, given that this could lead to voters that may have initially chosen the Greens relying on PR, and the Greens could win more seats, if they were set up for that kind of win and nomination were set in place beforehand.

The Green Party is facing mounting pressure to lend support to Labour's Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election, with a former leader saying it's in the party's interests to back Burnham in order to secure his potential win as prime minister and subsequent implementation of proportional representation .

The party is divided over how hard to fight the campaign, but some activists are calling for a truce with Labour to avoid embarrassing the party and be seen as serious contenders in future elections





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Green Party Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Proportional Representation Electoral Reform

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