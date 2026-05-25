Zack Polanski, a Green Party candidate, is facing mounting pressure from within his party to do a deal with Labour that would help Andy Burnham beat Reform UK in the Makerfield by-election. Party politicians and activists, including a former leader, have told Mr Polanski that it is in the party's interests to lend support to the Greater Manchester mayor on June 18.

Zack Polanski is facing mounting pressure from within the Green Party to do a deal with Labour that would help Andy Burnham beat Reform UK in the Makerfield by-election.

Party politicians and activists, including a former leader, have told Mr Polanski that it is in the party's interests to lend support to the Greater Manchester mayor on June 18. The Greens, who will tonight choose a new Makerfield candidate after their original one quit, are divided over how hard to fight the campaign, with hardliners saying they should take on Labour as well as Reform.

But activists argue that if Mr Burnham wins and goes on to become prime minister, he would bring in electoral reform in the shape of proportional representation. The Greens won four seats in the 2024 general election, but analysis suggests that if proportional representation had been used instead of the traditional 'first past the post' system, they would have won 71.

The group, which includes Jonathan Bartley, a London councillor and co-leader of the party from 2016 to 2021, warned the contest must be approached with 'trepidation' as Mr Burnham's appointment could offer a 'unique opportunity' to reform the voting system. If Burnham will commit to backing proportional representation for the next general election Labour manifesto, so that it is in place by the election after next, then on this unique occasion, the Greens don't think they should run a full campaign against him.

But a Green Party spokesman told the Times that they respect all views from within the party on this issue. As a democratic party, this is a decision for local members, and a democratic candidate selection process is currently underway. The people of Makerfield deserve to have a choice about who they feel best represents their interests.

It adds further weight to calls for right-wing parties to unite to defeat Mr Burnham, with the Survation poll showing Reform could win with the backing of other parties. Senior Greens have signed a joint statement saying Zack Polanski should consider giving Labour a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. The first poll of the contest put Labour on 43 per cent support, with Reform on 40 per cent as Andy Burnham bids to return to the Commons.

The Greens are down in fifth with no chance of winning. The contest will be a straight fight between Labour and Reform. A proportional representation voting system would allow for a closer reflection of smaller parties' votes in Parliament. Last week, Mr Burnham said the current first-past-the-post system should change to enable 'less point-scoring, more problem-solving' and make politics 'more place first rather than party first'.

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe's party Restore Britain was predicted in last week's Survation survey to win 7 per cent of the vote – while the Conservatives were on 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the Lib Dems have been placed at 4 per cent and the Greens at 3 per cent. Mr Farage said the findings exposed a 'two-horse race' in the Brexit-backing seat.

'Robert Kenyon is the only candidate who can stop Andy Burnham. This is a two-horse race – nobody else comes close,' he said. While Mr Lowe last week trumpeted an endorsement from Elon Musk, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has ruled out 'any deals' with Reform. The parties were ramping up their efforts over the weekend, with less than a month until the vote on June 18





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