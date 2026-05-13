Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Under Fire for Unpaid Houseboat Council Tax

Zack Polanski faces criticism after it was revealed he failed to pay council tax on his 100,000 pound houseboat in east London.

Zack Polanski , the current leader of the Green Party , has found himself embroiled in a controversy concerning unpaid council tax related to a vintage-style narrowboat he owns in east London .

The vessel, which was recently listed for sale at a price of 100,000 pounds before being pulled from the market, has become the center of a debate regarding the tax obligations of those living on the water. Polanski initially argued that the failure to pay the annual tax was due to the fact that he only resided in the houseboat on an occasional basis.

However, reports indicate that he was registered on the electoral roll at a building within the marina and that essential services, such as postal deliveries and laundry collections, were regularly handled at the boat. This discrepancy has led to accusations of hypocrisy or negligence, especially given his leadership role in a political party that emphasizes social responsibility and communal duty.

In response to the growing pressure, the 43-year-old political leader has clarified that he is taking immediate steps to settle any outstanding debts. A spokesperson for the Green Party described the situation as an unintentional mistake, suggesting that the unique practical circumstances of living on a houseboat may have contributed to the oversight.

Nevertheless, this explanation has been met with skepticism by others in the boating community. Rowan Joyce, the chair of Thistleworth Marine, a residential marina in Middlesex, pointed out that riverside communities operate much like any other neighborhood with clear rules and expectations. According to Joyce, most houseboat owners are well aware of their council tax obligations, as most vessels fall into Band A, the most affordable tier of taxation.

She emphasized that while some may feel they are flying under the radar by living off-grid, they are still subject to the law, and those who fail to pay their dues often face severe consequences, including the possibility of their vessels being towed away. Beyond the immediate political scandal, the situation highlights the complex financial and legal landscape of marine living in England.

Many professionals are increasingly drawn to the water as an alternative to traditional housing, often perceiving it as a cheaper or more sustainable lifestyle. However, marine law expert Ben Ironmonger of Scott Bailey explains that the reality is often more expensive than it appears. While the initial purchase price of a canal boat might be lower than a brick-and-mortar home, the associated costs of moorings and maintenance can make the overall expenditure similar to that of a conventional house.

Furthermore, securing financing for a houseboat is significantly more difficult. Unlike traditional mortgages, marine mortgages usually require larger deposits, have shorter repayment terms, and often carry higher interest rates due to the complexity of securing a loan against a floating vessel. The process is often more akin to taking out a personal loan because of the specific registration requirements involved.

As Polanski settles his tax affairs, his experience serves as a reminder that the perceived freedom of an off-grid lifestyle does not exempt individuals from the fiscal responsibilities of citizenship





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