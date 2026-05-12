Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Faces Accusations of Hypocrisy for Failing to PayCouncil Tax While Living on a Houseboat in East London

The Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, faced accusations of hypocrisy today after admitting he failed to pay council tax while living on a houseboat in east London.

Zack Polanski faced accusations of hypocrisy today after admitting he failed to pay council tax while living on a houseboat in east London. Despite campaigning for punitive wealth taxes on high earners , Polanski himself had not met his own obligations in full.

The Green leader was registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina where he kept the narrowboat, had post delivered there, and had laundry collected from the boat. The Olympian had recently advertised for sale his narrowboat for £100,000, but the notice was mysteriously pulled after the council tax arrangements were questioned. Despite the ad referring to the narrowboat as his 'amazing home' over the past three years, Polanski initially maintained he had not lived there permanently.

The British public will question Zack Polanski's hypocrisy and how he could lecture families across the country about paying more when he apparently wouldn't even meet his own obligations in full. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake criticised the Green leader, while the Daily Mail established that he registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina and had a narrowboat there.

Government guidance states that council tax is payable if the boat is a person's 'sole or main residence', but analysis by tax lawyer Dan Neidle found that the narrowboat was not registered for council tax at the marina where Polanski kept the narrowboat. The boat and mooring would be rated as Band A, meaning Mr Polanski could owe a total sum of council tax for three years of about £4,000, according to the analysis.

City Hall's monitoring officer was already investigating the case, and the Green Party spokesman stated that Polanski did not comment publicly on his address and had already taken steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe





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Zack Polanski Hypocrisy Green Party Council Tax High Earners Houseboat

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