Green Party Leader Zack Polanski Amplifies Antisemitic Accounts

Investigation reveals Green Party leader Zack Polanski repeatedly amplified social media accounts containing antisemitic content and conspiracy theories.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has repeatedly reposted content from social media accounts identified as spreading hateful rhetoric against Jewish communities and the State of Israel. An investigation conducted by the advocacy group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) determined that while Polanski did not author the specific posts, he significantly amplified extremist voices to his audience of 206,000 followers.

Amplification of Extremist Narratives

The CAA report highlights that Polanski shared material from at least six distinct accounts that have faced scrutiny for peddling antisemitic tropes. Evidence obtained by the Daily Mail indicates these reposts occurred as recently as last month, demonstrating a consistent pattern of engagement with hostile online narratives rather than isolated incidents.

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Among the shared content were extreme accusations claiming that billionaire backers of Israel engage in ritualistic violence, including raping and murdering babies. Other amplified posts dehumanized Zionists by labeling them as lower than vermin or describing them as parasites, directly violating standards for respectful political discourse.

Denial of October 7 Violence

A significant portion of the amplified material involved the denial or distortion of the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023. One account claimed the sexual violence inflicted was a massive hoax, while another asserted that victims were primarily killed by Israeli forces during crossfire at music festivals.

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Further posts described the October 7 events as lies and suggested that arson attacks against Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green earlier this year were false flag operations orchestrated by the state. These narratives contradict established facts regarding the nature and perpetrators of the violence.

Conspiracy Theories and Dehumanization

The investigation also uncovered the amplification of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories suggesting global control by Jewish individuals and institutions. Specific posts mocked the idea that Rothschilds and Israel manipulate world events, dismissing such claims as scams while simultaneously promoting them.

Additional content compared Jews to Nazis, describing Zionism as a death cult derived from violence against subhumans. Some accounts celebrated potential violence against Tel Aviv, stating they would demand a national holiday if the city were flattened, while others expressed support for Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK.

Political Fallout and Regulatory Action

These findings emerge shortly after Polanski faced intense backlash for sharing an image of a man wearing a t-shirt featuring a guillotine and a slogan referencing Nigel Farage. Polanski refused to apologize for that incident, calling it an inadvertent mistake, but pledged to improve his social media conduct following the July controversy.

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The CAA has formally referred the Green Party to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over the party's adoption of a motion stating Zionism is racism. A CAA spokesperson accused Polanski of being indebted to extremists, noting that his repeated amplification of vile tropes demonstrates decisive influence over party leadership.