Green Party leader demands £15 per hour minimum wage despite jobs crisis

Green Party leader Zack Polanski will continue his demand for a £15 per hour minimum wage for all workers, despite Britain's growing jobs crisis. He will use a speech on Monday to warn 'the system is broken' for workers and consumers in the face of rising food prices.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski will today continue his demand for a £15 per hour minimum wage for all workers - despite Britain's growing jobs crisis .

The self-described 'eco-populist' will use a speech on Monday to warn 'the system is broken' for workers and consumers in the face of rising food prices. In an address to the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, Mr Polanski will tell food workers their jobs are 'sneered at' and the UK's food system is 'close to collapse'.

The Green leader will demand stronger regulation of supermarkets to ensure growers get a fair deal for their produce, and call on the Government to offer a 'real plan' to help the industry. Mr Polanski's party is calling for the extension of free school meals to all children in both primary and secondary schools, and a £1,000-a-month basic income for some agricultural workers, which they say would be funded by a tax on the wealthiest landowners.

They have also pledged a £15 per hour minimum wage for all workers, regardless of age, 'with the costs to small businesses offset by reducing their national insurance payments'. The Greens' demand for a huge boost to minimum wage rates comes despite growing alarm at Britain's jobs market. The UK unemployment rate rose in the first three months of this year, while job vacancies have fallen to their lowest level since 2021, when Covid restrictions were in place.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski will continue his demand for a £15 per hour minimum wage for all workers - despite Britain's growing jobs crisis There is increasing concern about the number of young people not being able to secure a job, with firms saying it has become harder to hire young people due to higher minimum wages and increased taxes under Labour. Hospitality businesses - such as restaurants, cafes and pubs - and high street retailers are judged to have been hit hardest by rising staff costs.

In his speech on Monday, Mr Polanski will warn that food insecurity is not a 'distant threat' and is already impacting customers, farmers and workers in the food industry. He will say: 'Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw the hottest May day ever recorded in the UK.

'By the beginning of May, the UK had received 23 per cent less rain than average. The Climate Change Committee warns that within 25 years we could see temperatures above 40C. 'That doesn't just mean more people getting sick from extreme heat, or more pressure on infrastructure that just isn't built for these temperatures. As many of you in this room well know, it has terrifying implications for the most fundamental need we all have – food.

' Mr Polanski will tell union members their work 'keeps the country moving' but 'all too often, that fact is forgotten'. He will add: 'Your work is sneered at, shrugged off, or taken for granted. Your pay doesn't match the importance of the work you do – and doesn't keep up with your rising bills.

'Your hours get longer, you're expected to work in increasingly hot or wet conditions, you're on a precarious contract so you're scared to take sick leave or have a day off to spend with your kids. 'The system is broken. And under increasing strain from the climate crisis, it's close to collapse.

' Labour accused the Green leader of chasing 'cheap headlines'. A party spokesperson said: 'If Zack Polanski had bothered to do his research, he would know Labour is already investing £200 million to help Britain's farming sector adapt to a changing climate to help us guarantee food security for the long term.

'Keir Starmer's Labour Government is the first to ever commit to maintaining domestic food production levels and bringing forward vital protections for farmers in the supply chain. 'While Zack Polanski chases cheap headlines, Labour is focused on easing the cost of living, supporting our farmers, and making sure we deliver the food security Britain needs.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Minimum Wage Jobs Crisis Food Prices Climate Crisis Food Insecurity Rising Staff Costs Domestic Food Production Levels Food Security Keir Starmer Investing £200 Million Basing The Minimum Wage On Age Offsetting Costs To Small Businesses Reducing National Insurance Payments

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