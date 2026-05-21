Green Party Candidate Drops Out of Makerfield By-Election

Chris Kennedy, the Green Party candidate for the Makerfield by-election, withdrew from the race citing personal and family reasons. The party has re-opened nominations for a replacement candidate.

The Green Party candidate for the Makerfield by-election, Chris Kennedy , withdrew from the race just hours after being announced. Kennedy, a registered nurse and children's safeguarding specialist, cited 'personal and family reasons' for his decision.

The party has re-opened nominations for a replacement candidate, aiming to offer voters a choice in the upcoming by-election. Kennedy's withdrawal comes after a disappointing local election campaign in nearby St Helens, where he failed to secure a seat for his home town of Newton-le-Willows. He had campaigned on a platform of defending Makerfield against 'politics of hate and division' and promoting a positive vision for the future.

Kennedy's campaign also saw him criticize by-elections and their associated costs, arguing that they divert funds from essential community services. He had previously criticized Reform UK candidates who quit after being elected, highlighting the financial burden such by-elections place on local communities. The Makerfield by-election was triggered by Labour MP Josh Simons' resignation, allowing Andy Burnham to return to Westminster. Burnham's return is seen as a potential challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski emphasized the threat posed by Nigel Farage's Reform UK, stating that the party would focus on pressing Burnham on his commitment to fair voting, public ownership, and a new economic settlement. The Green Party's campaign also saw Kennedy pledge support for Palestine and criticize corporate interests that seek to divide communities. The party aims to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with the status quo, offering a viable alternative to Reform UK and Labour.





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Makerfield By-Election Green Party Chris Kennedy Reform UK Labour Andy Burnham Nigel Farage Palestine By-Election Costs

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