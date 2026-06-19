Green Party and Reform UK Set for Two-Horse Race in Greater Manchester Mayoral Contest

The race to succeed Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is shaping up as a competitive contest between the Green Party and Reform UK, with Labour also in the fray. Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski has declared the contest a two-horse race between his party and Reform, while Labour insists it will be a battle between Labour and Reform. The Greens are expected to nominate Geraldine Coggins, leader of their group on Trafford Council, while Reform UK's likely candidate is Dan Barker, who previously ran in 2024. Labour opened nominations and is expected to select Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig as its candidate. The election follows the May local elections where Labour suffered significant losses in Greater Manchester to both the Greens and Reform UK. Labour dismisses the Greens' chances, citing their poor performance in recent mayoral and local elections.

The upcoming election to choose a successor to Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is emerging as a tightly contested race primarily between the Green Party and Reform UK, according to Zack Polanski , deputy leader of the Green Party .

Polanski announced that the Greens will vigorously contest the mayoralty after a subdued performance in the Makerfield by-election where they secured only 0.7 per cent of the vote. He vowed to concentrate party resources on the mayoral campaign, stating that the contest has effectively begun and will be a direct showdown between the Greens and Reform UK.

This framing directly challenges Labour's own assessment, which maintains that the election will be a two‑horse race between Labour and Reform, dismissing the Greens as a credible threat. Labour's confidence is rooted in its historical dominance in the region, though it faces a challenging landscape after losing over one hundred council seats across Greater Manchester to the Greens on the left and Nigel Farage's Reform UK on the right during the May local elections.

While Labour acknowledges the rise of Reform, it argues that the Greens' overall vote share actually fell behind both Labour and Reform in those local contests. A Labour source further pointed to the underwhelming performance of Hannah Spencer, a recently elected Green MP and ally of Polanski, who placed fifth when she ran for Manchester mayor in 2024, concluding bluntly: "The Greens can't win.

" Despite Labour's scepticism, the Green Party is preparing to mount a serious campaign. The party's likely candidate is Geraldine Coggins, who serves as the leader of the Green group on Trafford Council, bringing local government experience to the ticket. The Greens have signaled their intent to invest significant effort, with Polanski promising to "throw the kitchen sink" at the election.

This intensified focus follows a period where the party's national attention was divided by the Makerfield by‑election, a race they did not prioritize. The shift suggests a strategic re‑allocation of resources towards a winnable mayoralty, a position that has grown in profile during Burnham's tenure.

The decision to field a local council leader rather than a high‑profile outsider reflects a commitment to grassroots credibility, contrasting with speculation that Labour might recruit a figure such as former footballer Gary Neville, a notion now reportedly ruled out. Reform UK, the right‑wing populist party led by Nigel Farage, will also be a central player.

Its candidate selection process is considered crucial to its prospects, with Dan Barker - who contested the mayoralty in 2024 - viewed as the frontrunner. Barker's prior experience could provide continuity and name recognition, potentially consolidating the anti‑Labour vote on the right. Reform's strength was evident in the May local elections, where it made significant inroads into traditional Labour heartlands, capitalising on discontent over issues such as immigration and public services.

The party's ability to mobilise its base and attract swing voters will be a key factor in determining whether the election becomes a purely binary contest between Labour and Reform, as Labour claims, or a three‑way race that includes the Greens. Meanwhile, Labour is finalising its own selection after opening applications yesterday. The party is expected to nominate Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, who would become the first female mayor of Greater Manchester if elected.

Craig represents a steady, locally rooted choice, aiming to reassure voters after Labour's local election losses. The outcome will not only decide who succeeds Burnham but also serve as a national indicator of Labour's resilience against challenges from both the progressive left and the populist right in England's second‑largest metropolitan area. The campaign is likely to focus on devolved powers, transport, housing, and economic policy, with each party outlining distinct visions for the region's future governance





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greater Manchester Mayoral Election Green Party Reform UK Labour Party Andy Burnham Successor Zack Polanski Geraldine Coggins Dan Barker Bev Craig Local Elections 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC Accused of Staging Migrant Ambush Against Reform UK on Question TimeClaims emerge that the BBC collaborated with a pro-migration charity to coach small-boat migrants who challenged Reform UK's immigration stance on Question Time, sparking over 1,000 complaints and accusations of bias.

Read more »

Reform face losing to Labour at the next general election, Martin Beckford warnsPolicy editor Martin Beckford has claimed that Reform face losing to Labour at the next general election, with their voteshare squeezed by Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain. Based on the latest polling, Beckford said it appears today's by-election will end with Reform's Robert Kenyon losing out to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham by a margin roughly equivalent to Restore's share of the vote.

Read more »

Reform face losing to Labour at the next general election, policy editor claimsPolicy editor Martin Beckford has claimed that Reform face losing to Labour at the next general election, with their voteshare squeezed by Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain. Based on the latest polling, Beckford said it appears today's by-election will end with Reform's Robert Kenyon losing out to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham by a margin roughly equivalent to Restore's share of the vote.

Read more »