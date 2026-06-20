Green Party and Reform UK Poised for Direct Contest in Greater Manchester Mayoral Race

The race to become the next mayor of Greater Manchester is intensifying, with the Green Party and Reform UK emerging as the primary challengers to Labour's long-held position. Zack Polanski of the Greens has declared a two-horse race against Reform, while Labour maintains the real contest is between itself and Reform. Key potential candidates include Geraldine Coggins for the Greens, Dan Barker for Reform, and Bev Craig for Labour. The political landscape was reshaped by May's local elections, where Labour lost significant ground to both parties, setting the stage for a pivotal election.

The upcoming contest to succeed Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is shaping up as a direct contest between the Green Party and Reform UK, according to Zack Polanski , a prominent Green figure.

Polanski declared that the race begins now and will be a straight fight between his party and Reform, signaling a focused campaign. This assertion comes after the Greens chose not to stand in the recent Makerfield by-election, where they secured a minimal 0.7 percent, but have now pledged to commit fully to the mayoral race. The Green candidate is widely expected to be Geraldine Coggins, the leader of the party's group on Trafford Council.

Her nomination will be formally announced by Polanski. Meanwhile, Reform UK's selection process is critical to its prospects, with Dan Barker, the party's 2024 candidate for the same post, regarded as the leading contender. The narrative of a two-party race is contested by Labour, which insists the real duel is between itself and Reform, dismissing the Greens as non-threatening. Labour opened candidate applications yesterday and will reveal its choice next Friday.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig is considered the frontrunner for Labour's nomination, while high-profile figures like former footballer Gary Neville are not under serious consideration. The political context is defined by the May local elections, where Labour suffered significant losses across Greater Manchester, losing over 100 seats to both the Greens on the left and Reform on the right. Labour, however, counters that its overall vote share in the region remained ahead of both rivals in that contest.

A Labour source further pointed to the 2024 mayoral election, where the Green candidate, Hannah Spencer-now an MP-finished a distant fifth, concluding: "The Greens can't win.

" This sets the stage for a multifaceted battle where Labour aims to defend its traditional stronghold against challenges from both flanks, with the Greens seeking to translate local council strength into mayoral success and Reform hoping to build on its recent national momentum. The final candidate selections and campaign strategies will determine whether the contest truly narrows to two main contenders or remains a fragmented field





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Greater Manchester Mayor Green Party Reform UK Andy Burnham Zack Polanski Geraldine Coggins Dan Barker Bev Craig Labour Party Local Elections 2024

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